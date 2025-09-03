A joint anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand’s Gumla district resulted in the killing of three members of the banned Maoist splinter group Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) on Wednesday morning. The encounter took place around 8 a.m. in a dense forest area near Kechki village, falling under the Bishnupur police station limits. Security forces involved in the operation included the elite Jharkhand Jaguar unit alongside Gumla district police.





According to Michael Raj S, Inspector General (Operations) and official spokesperson of Jharkhand Police, the fierce gunfight erupted when the Maoists opened fire upon the advancing security personnel. The forces retaliated effectively, leading to the neutralization of three armed cadres. Following the encounter, three weapons were recovered from the site, indicating the group’s preparedness for a long confrontation.





Gumla Superintendent of Police, Haris Bin Zaman, later confirmed the identities of the deceased. The Maoists killed were identified as Lalu Lohra and Sujit Oraon, both hailing from Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district, and Chotu Oraon from Latehar district. All three were active members of the JJMP and had been operating in the region, orchestrating attacks, extortion activities, and building local support for the outlawed outfit.





Police officials stated that the encounter was the result of precise intelligence inputs received about the Maoists’ movement in the Kechki forest area. Acting swiftly, the security forces launched a combing operation in the early hours, successfully trapping the group. Despite the heavy exchange of fire, no casualties were reported on the side of the security forces, marking the operation as a significant success.





Authorities believe the elimination of these JJMP rebels has delivered a severe blow to the outfit’s network in the Gumla-Lohardaga-Latehar belt, a region often targeted by Maoist groups due to its difficult terrain and forest cover. These districts form part of Jharkhand’s larger Maoist-affected corridor, where splinter groups continue to pose a security threat despite sustained counter-insurgency operations.





Following the encounter, a search and area-dominance operation is still underway in the surrounding forests to track down any remaining cadres or hidden weapon caches. Security personnel remain stationed in the region to prevent retaliatory strikes and to ensure the safety of local villagers, who often find themselves caught between extremist groups and counter-insurgency measures.





The police have reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying operations against Maoist groups and their offshoots, underlining that splinter factions like the JJMP remain a disruptive force in Jharkhand. By neutralizing key operatives, they aim to further weaken the organizational structure of these armed rebel networks, gradually restoring peace and stability in the state’s affected districts.