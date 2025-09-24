Dr S Jaishankar with Foreign Minister of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen





External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral talks with global leaders on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 24, 2025. These talks affirmed cooperation with India on various regional, strategic, and global issues.





Jaishankar met with several foreign ministers including David van Weel of the Netherlands, with whom he discussed European strategic positioning and India's approach. He reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.





The Ukraine crisis and India-EU cooperation were key topics in discussions with Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen. The talks with him also included bilateral ties under the Danish Presidency of the EU. Jaishankar held talks with Lesotho's Foreign Minister Lejone Mpotjoana and Suriname's Foreign Minister Melvin Bouva, receiving warm words about bilateral relations from both.





Further, Jaishankar took the opportunity to address a High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries during the UNGA. He emphasised the challenges confronting the Global South, citing them as the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the crises in Ukraine and Gaza, climate extremities, instability in trade and investments, interest rate fluctuations, and a severe slowdown in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda.





Jaishankar highlighted the Global South's need for multilateralism and stronger cooperation. India proposed using existing forums to enhance consultations, solidarity, and collaboration among the Global South countries, bringing specific strengths such as vaccine capabilities, digital technology, education, agricultural practices, and support for SMEs to the table.





At these meetings, Jaishankar also reiterated India's commitment to strengthening ties with multiple countries and regions while underscoring the need for reforms in multilateral institutions to better serve the interests of developing nations. The engagements reflect India's proactive diplomatic approach at the UNGA to foster cooperation, address global crises, and promote the development agenda of the Global South.





