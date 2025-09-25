



Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the much-awaited production of AK-203 assault rifles will soon begin in Uttar Pradesh. The rifles will be manufactured at a state-of-the-art facility established in partnership with Russia.





This marks a significant advancement in India’s quest for self-reliance in small arms production, ensuring that the armed forces have access to modern rifles designed to meet their operational demands.





The project is strategically important as it eliminates the need for large-scale imports of assault rifles and strengthens India’s defence manufacturing base.





The Prime Minister stressed India’s commitment to reducing dependency on foreign sources of defence equipment. By building robust infrastructure and increasing indigenous production capability, India is moving closer to the Atmanirbhar Bharat defence vision. Uttar Pradesh, in particular, is emerging as one of the central hubs for domestic defence manufacturing, helping to materialise this initiative at scale.





PM Modi highlighted that the Defence Corridor project in Uttar Pradesh is rapidly taking shape. Alongside AK-203 rifles, the corridor has already seen progress in the production of BrahMos missile systems and other advanced weapon programs.





This positions Uttar Pradesh as a vital node in the country’s strategic defence supply chain. The corridor not only supports India’s armed forces with cutting-edge equipment but also promotes large-scale job creation, technology transfer, and industrial growth in the state.





The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2025), held in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29.





The event carries the theme "Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here" and focuses on three objectives — innovation, integration, and internationalisation. It aims to connect global buyers with Indian exporters, facilitate large-scale business collaborations, and showcase India’s capacity in both traditional crafts and modern industries.





The trade show is designed to engage three categories of buyers: international buyers, domestic business-to-business (B2B) partners, and business-to-consumer (B2C) participants. This three-pronged strategy offers opportunities across the industrial chain, enabling exporters, MSMEs, and small entrepreneurs to access new markets. UPITS-2025 is therefore being positioned as a major global platform for sourcing and investment in India.





UPITS-2025 not only highlights the state’s growing defence and industrial base but also showcases its diverse range of craft traditions and traditional industries. By bringing MSMEs, start-ups, and entrepreneurs together on one platform, the event reflects the balance Uttar Pradesh maintains between heritage and modern economic growth. This combination strengthens the state’s role in driving the larger "Make in India" movement.





Based On ANI Report







