



The Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), developed by DRDO in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems, has emerged as a landmark in India’s indigenous armoured vehicle capability. Positioned as the successor to the Indian Army’s aging BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle fleet, WhAP is an 8×8 wheeled platform that brings mobility, survivability, and modularity into one package. Its design philosophy reflects India’s shift toward self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, while also creating export opportunities, reported Republic World.





At its core, WhAP combines modern protection and versatility with battlefield adaptability. The vehicle is equipped with a 600 hp engine, providing agility despite its 20–27 ton weight range. Features like amphibious mobility, hydropneumatic suspension, and robust off-road handling make it ideally suited for varied terrains—from desert expanses to high-altitude battlefields such as Ladakh. Its monocoque hull offers protection compliant with STANAG mine-resistance standards, a critical factor for modern counter-insurgency and conventional warfare scenarios.





The platform’s standout strength is modularity. WhAP can be configured for troop transport, reconnaissance, and command roles, while also integrating advanced weapon systems such as remotely operated 30mm cannons, heavy machine guns, and anti-tank guided missiles.





The forward-looking digital architecture enables integration with battlefield management systems, sensor fusion, and networked warfare tools. To address emerging threats, modular upgrade packages can incorporate electronic warfare suites and counter-drone systems, ensuring adaptability for future conflicts.





Operational trials of WhAP have been extensive and revealing. Across deserts, mountains, and riverine zones, the vehicle displayed superior mobility and performance compared to foreign peers. In comparative evaluations, it demonstrated advantages over platforms like the US-made Stryker, both in protection and cost-effectiveness. This balance between affordability and combat readiness has positioned WhAP as a strong contender in global defence markets, where rugged, versatile vehicles are in demand.





Export validation came through Morocco’s landmark order of nearly 400 WhAP units, the single largest foreign procurement of an indigenous Indian armoured platform to date. This deal not only boosts India’s defence export credentials but also signals confidence in the quality and capability of locally developed systems. Such recognition enhances India’s stature as a defence manufacturing hub in competition with established exporters.





Despite export success, domestic adoption has lagged. The Indian Army has refrained from placing bulk orders, citing the ongoing development of its Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) doctrine. This overarching doctrine, expected to be finalised in 2025, will define the Army’s requirements for modernisation of mechanised infantry. Until then, the Army has focused on limited acquisition to gather operational feedback for iterative improvements, rather than commit to mass induction prematurely.





This caution reflects a broader pattern in Indian procurement. The Army is wary of rushed large-scale inductions before aligning new systems with its long-term modernisation roadmaps. Given WhAP’s multirole capabilities, it could be modified further to meet evolving battlefield doctrines, reducing the risk of obsolescence. Small orders provide valuable time for DRDO and TATA Advanced Systems to fine-tune the platform, especially in areas such as active protection systems, network integration, and anti-drone defences.





Ultimately, WhAP stands as a technological leap for India’s mechanised forces and a symbol of growing export credibility. Its delayed mass induction into the Indian Army is less a reflection of its shortcomings and more an outcome of strategic timing, doctrinal alignment, and budgetary prioritisation.





Once the Future Infantry Combat Vehicle doctrine is finalised, WhAP has strong prospects to become a cornerstone of India’s armoured vehicle inventory—potentially replacing aging Russian-origin platforms while simultaneously strengthening India’s defence industrial base.





Based On Republic World Video Report







