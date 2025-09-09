



ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan has reaffirmed the critical role of India’s space assets in enhancing national security, underscoring their pivotal contribution during Operation Sindoor—a coordinated tri-services military campaign launched on May 7, 2025, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.





Addressing a gathering, Narayanan emphasised that all of ISRO’s satellites functioned flawlessly during the operation, providing uninterrupted, 24/7 support to the Armed Forces in executing precise and calibrated strikes against terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC) and deeper inside hostile territory. He elaborated that during Operation Sindoor, India’s satellites enabled real-time monitoring, surveillance, and communications that not only strengthened mission effectiveness but also safeguarded citizens, making satellite technology an indispensable pillar of the national security architecture.





The ISRO chief pointed out that as of today, India maintains 58 fully operational satellites in orbit, forming an integrated constellation that addresses critical needs ranging from earth observation and reconnaissance to secure communications, navigation, meteorology, and naval surveillance. Among these, at least 10 satellites were tasked exclusively for strategic operations during Sindoor, ensuring continuous coverage of India’s vast geography—particularly its 7,000 km seaboard and sensitive Northern frontiers.





These platforms were instrumental in providing precise imagery, monitoring troop movements, facilitating encrypted communication links across tri-services commands, and cueing unmanned aerial and missile assets toward designated targets with high precision. The performance of these satellites ensured that India’s response strategy was not only militarily effective but also politically calibrated, avoiding collateral damage while achieving its punitive objectives.





Earlier, during remarks on August 25, Narayanan had already highlighted that ISRO’s satellite infrastructure proved indispensable during the phases of Operation Sindoor, as it enabled the Armed Forces to maintain constant situational awareness and execute quick decision-making cycles.





According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s May 14 release, ISRO’s space systems were described as force multipliers during the operation, reflecting a matured civil-military integration where indigenous space technologies directly enhanced operational preparedness. This marked a significant moment in India’s defence readiness, showcasing how dual-use space assets can seamlessly pivot to handle wartime requirements without disruption of civilian applications.





Narayanan stressed that satellite-driven situational awareness is no longer optional for a nation of India’s size and security challenges. He noted that to protect its citizens and territorial sovereignty, India must sustain and expand its orbital presence.





Citing Prime Minister Modi’s direction, the ISRO chief conveyed a roadmap wherein the current fleet of 58 satellites would be tripled within the next three years, boosting the constellation to over 170 satellites.





This expansion will not only extend India’s coverage and redundancy but also embed greater resilience through diversification of orbital platforms, incorporation of miniaturized constellations, and improved integration of satellites with drone-based surveillance and AI-assisted analytics.





Operation Sindoor has thus emerged as a defining template for the integration of space technologies with real-time armed forces operations.





It demonstrated the capability of India’s space ecosystem to deliver actionable intelligence, seamless connectivity, precision navigation, and disaster-prevention alerts in a conflict environment. It also reinforced the long-term doctrine that without satellites and advanced drone technologies, India cannot achieve the comprehensive security it aspires to maintain.





The participation and flawless functioning of ISRO’s satellite fleet during this high-stakes campaign underscored a larger national capability—where civilian space research, strategic requirements, and defence applications converge to create a self-reliant, resilient, and technologically empowered security framework.





Based On ANI Report







