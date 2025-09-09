



India’s recent military campaign, Operation Sindoor, has not only underscored the strength of its armed forces but also highlighted the vital role of scientific and space-based infrastructure in national security. ISRO chairperson V Narayanan revealed that more than 400 scientists worked round-the-clock to provide critical satellite-based support during the operation.





Earth observation and communication satellites were leveraged extensively, ensuring uninterrupted data streams and secure channels for intelligence, targeting, and operational coordination. With ISRO ensuring that “all satellites were working 24x7 perfectly,” the mission successfully demonstrated the seamless integration of space technology into modern warfare.





The heavy reliance on drones, loitering munitions, and counter-air defence systems such as the indigenous Akashteer made the conflict a proving ground for India’s evolving network-centric and space-enabled battlefield doctrines.





Narayanan emphasised that the Indian space agency now stands as a global leader in at least nine distinct fields of space technology, with achievements ranging from planetary exploration—epitomised by Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan—to real-time national security applications. Operation Sindoor reinforced India’s credibility in deploying dual-use space assets, supporting the armed forces with precision geospatial intelligence and robust communication backbones.





The ability of India’s satellites to operate continuously and flawlessly during the operation signals a new level of technological maturity, reflecting ISRO’s progress not only as an exploration-driven agency but also as a pillar of India’s defence preparedness. The fact that hundreds of scientists stayed on constant duty underlines the scale of coordination and the seriousness with which ISRO engages in safeguarding the nation’s strategic interests.





Shifting to India’s long-term ambitions in human spaceflight, Narayanan revealed fresh progress updates on the Gaganyaan project. As the agency prepares for India’s maiden crewed mission by 2027, ISRO has already completed 7,700 ground tests to validate critical systems and ensure astronaut safety.





A further 2,300 tests are scheduled before the mission proceeds to human-rated launches, a timeline that reflects ISRO’s methodical approach to risk elimination and technological validation. The Gaganyaan roadmap involves three unmanned precursor missions.





The first of these is slated for December this year, and it will be followed by two more uncrewed flights designed to fine-tune life-support, crew escape, guidance, and re-entry systems. Together, these flights will prepare the path for crewed operations.





Importantly, ISRO has secured government approvals for two crewed missions under the Gaganyaan programme, demonstrating confidence in India’s entry into the league of human spacefaring nations. With these planned missions, India will not only showcase indigenous capabilities in advanced launch vehicle technology, human-rated systems, and life-support engineering but also mark a milestone in global space leadership.





The coupling of India’s recent achievements—satellite-enabled military operations and accelerated progress in human spaceflight—demonstrates the dual utility of ISRO’s work: protecting the nation today while laying the foundations for its future ambitions among the world’s advanced space powers.





Based On A PTI Report







