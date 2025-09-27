



A senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer has confirmed that terrorists are waiting at launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) for an opportunity to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir. BSF Kashmir Frontier Inspector General Ashok Yadav stated on Saturday that security forces have heightened vigilance to counter these threats, especially during the pre-winter period when infiltration attempts traditionally rise.





According to the officer, terrorist activity across the LoC tends to increase before snowfall since heavy winter conditions reduce the possibility of infiltration for nearly six months. With approximately two months remaining before the onset of full winter, intelligence reports indicate a sustained threat.





Terrorists stationed opposite Indian positions in the Bandipora and Kupwara sectors are specifically preparing to exploit any lapse in security or adverse weather to cross into Indian territory.





IG Yadav emphasized that while attempts are persistent, infiltration remains extremely difficult due to the preparedness of Indian troops. He noted that security forces, including the Army and BSF, are in full control of the LoC through a combination of manpower strength and advanced monitoring systems. Hi-tech surveillance equipment has significantly enhanced the ability to detect and neutralize infiltration attempts even under challenging conditions.





He further revealed that two infiltration bids this year have already been foiled in the Kashmir frontier area, underscoring the effectiveness of coordinated security measures. Terrorists, he said, often resort to waiting for inclement weather such as rain and fog to cover their movements, but Indian forces remain alert to those tactics.





Yadav credited tight security measures, constant patrolling, and newly adopted operational methodologies with reducing the chances of successful infiltration. The combined approach of the Army and BSF has ensured that hostile groups face hardened defenses along the frontier, leaving little room for terrorist groups to exploit vulnerabilities.





The current security posture along the LoC indicates a proactive stance by Indian forces. With winter approaching, the challenge of preventing cross-border movement is expected to peak in the coming weeks, making sustained vigilance and technological support crucial to maintaining stability in Kashmir.





Based On PTI Report







