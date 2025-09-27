



Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) represent a transformative shift in nuclear power generation. Unlike traditional large nuclear plants, SMRs are compact, factory-built units typically generating less than 300 megawatts of electricity.





Their small size and modular design allow them to be constructed rapidly, transported easily, and deployed flexibly, making them ideal for remote areas, islands, and specialised industrial use where conventional large nuclear installations are impractical.









Global Leaders: China, Russia, And Emerging India





China currently leads with operational SMR technology, having commissioned a 100 MW land-based SMR as a test unit, rapidly pushing its energy agenda using these clean, reliable reactors. Russia has been a pioneer with decades of experience in small reactors used on icebreakers since the 1950s.





Russia's latest SMR models deliver about 55 MW of electricity and up to 200 MW of thermal energy, and its land-based SMR is being constructed in Yakutia with exports planned to Uzbekistan. Russian SMRs utilise uranium enriched up to 20%, maintaining stringent safety standards, and are praised for their accident-tolerant and passive safety system designs.





India’s Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR)





India is actively developing its indigenous SMR known as the Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR), led by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai. India is pursuing multiple SMR designs:





The 200 MW BSMR-200, a pressurised heavy water reactor using slightly enriched uranium fuel.





A 55 MW smaller SMR variant.

A 5 MW High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor (HTGCR) specifically aimed at hydrogen production.





These projects have received in-principle approval with plans for demonstration reactor construction within 5-6 years after administrative sanctions. The BSMR seeks to address energy needs in remote and industrial sectors, repurposing retiring fossil fuel plants while supporting India’s ambitious 100 GW nuclear power target aligned with net-zero emissions by 2070.





Partnerships And Localisation Efforts





Russia’s ROSATOM is keen to cooperate on the Bharat SMR project and is already involved in broader discussions with India’s Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and BARC. They emphasise localisation of supply chains within India and welcome private sector involvement, as seen in recent joint ventures between NPCIL and NTPC. ROSATOM highlights that their SMR technology—safe, scalable, and proven through extensive reactor-years on icebreakers—can support India’s energy security and sustainability goals.





Safety, Environmental Impact, And Economic Potential





SMRs combine enhanced passive and active safety features, making them accident-tolerant and safe by design. Their smaller size reduces radioactive inventories and decay heat risks common in large reactors. Additionally, SMRs are considered environmentally friendly, capable of operating for five to six years without refuelling, offering steady low-carbon power critical for decarbonising industrial zones and powering AI data centres.





While the per-unit cost of electricity from SMRs may be higher than large reactors, their lower capital investment, faster deployment, and modular scalability provide economic advantages. SMRs are well-suited for decentralised power demands in India’s vast and varied geography.





Market Outlook And Future Potential





The global SMR market is poised for rapid growth, projected to increase from about $6.3 billion in 2024 to nearly $13.8 billion by 2032, driven by demand for sustainable and reliable energy. Major countries developing SMRs include the U.S., France, China, Russia, and India, each aiming to harness the technology for improved energy security and emissions reduction. India’s ambitious SMR program and openness to foreign technology partnership position it prominently in this evolving market landscape.





China leads with operational SMRs, Russia brings pioneering technology and active collaboration offers, and India is accelerating its indigenous SMR development with strong government backing, localization focus, and strategic partnerships, aiming to revolutionise its nuclear power sector by 2070.





This convergence in SMR technology reflects a global race for compact, flexible, and clean nuclear energy solutions to address modern energy challenges ranging from remote power supply to AI-driven infrastructure.





Based On NDTV Report







