



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s historic maiden visit to Morocco on September 23, 2025, has opened a new strategic chapter in India–Africa defence cooperation. Marking the first-ever official visit by an Indian Defence Minister to the North African nation, the trip was highlighted by the joint inauguration of TATA Advanced Systems Limited’s (TASL) state-of-the-art defence manufacturing facility in Berrechid, alongside Morocco’s Defence Minister Abdelatif Loudyi.





The Berrechid plant, the first Indian defence manufacturing unit in Africa, will produce the indigenously developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) in its 8×8 configuration. This marks a significant step in India’s efforts to expand its global defence production base under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The facility not only positions Morocco as a hub for Indian-made military hardware but also aligns with Africa’s growing demand for armoured platforms and tactical vehicles given the region’s persistent security challenges.





A senior Defence Ministry official described Morocco as India’s “gateway to Africa,” citing its strategic position and growing role in counterterrorism and regional stability. Africa’s defence markets are witnessing heightened demand for small arms, bulletproof jackets, armoured vehicles, tanks, and helicopters.





The disruption of Russian supplies due to the Ukraine conflict has created opportunities for alternative suppliers, with India being well-placed due to decades of operational familiarity with Russian-designed systems. Establishing local MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facilities would further enhance India’s presence and reliability in the African defence sector.





Rajnath Singh’s Morocco visit follows a series of high-level engagements with African counterparts. During Aero India 2025, he held bilateral discussions with Algeria, Tanzania, and Zambia. Egypt has also expressed interest in acquiring the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS and the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter — a development seen as a breakthrough opportunity for India’s defence exports. Observers note that such prospects signal expanding confidence in Indian platforms across Africa.





Ambassador Sujan Chinoy, DG of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), underscored the trip’s importance, stating that the visit resulted in two key milestones: a new defence cooperation agreement and the launch of Tata’s WhAP facility. He further noted that Morocco could evolve as India’s security partner in addressing terrorism and maritime threats across the region.





India’s strategic engagement with Africa has been steadily strengthening under the current government. Rajnath Singh’s first overseas defence visit after assuming office in 2019 was to Mozambique, followed by a notable trip to Nigeria in 2023. Analysts, such as Professor Harsh V. Pant of the Observer Research Foundation, highlight that India enjoys historical goodwill in Africa while maintaining a neutral global stance outside the U.S.–China or Russia–West rivalries. This positions India as a trusted, non-aligned supplier capable of offering affordable, reliable defence solutions.





India and African partners have institutionalized cooperation through forums such as the India–Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD), the India–Africa Defence Ministers’ Conclave (IADMC), and naval engagements like the Africa–India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) involving 10 African nations. Exercises such as AFINDEX and the India–Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave held in Pune have further demonstrated India’s commitment to capacity building, interoperability, and strategic dialogue.





India has steadily made inroads into Africa’s defence sector through regular participation in regional expos. At the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo in 2023, eight public sector and two private companies — including HAL, BEL, and several MSMEs — displayed platforms and solutions. This showcased not only the quality of Indian systems but also India’s emphasis on long-term after-sales support, an area where many global competitors fall short.





Rajnath Singh’s Morocco visit comes just months before the upcoming India–Africa Forum Summit 2026, where defence cooperation is expected to feature prominently.





The latest developments indicate that India views Africa not only as a market but also as a partner in ensuring maritime security, combating terrorism, and fostering a self-reliant defence ecosystem in the Global South. Through manufacturing bases, training programs, and platform exports, India is transitioning from a buyer of defence equipment to a proactive exporter and strategic partner in Africa.





Based On The Hindu Report







