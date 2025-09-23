



China has reached a new milestone in naval aviation with the successful testing of catapult-assisted take-offs and landings aboard its newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian. For the first time, the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) conducted full flight operations involving three advanced aircraft types—the upgraded J-15T fighter, the next-generation stealth J-35, and the KongJing-600 early warning aircraft—all launched using the ship’s Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS). This trial confirmed not only the carrier’s technical maturity but also China’s growing ability to project air power at sea comparable to the U.S. Navy.





The Fujian Carrier’s Breakthrough









The Fujian (Type-003) is China’s third aircraft carrier and the first to be equipped with EMALS. Unlike the ski-jump ramps on earlier carriers such as Liaoning (Type-001) and Shandong (Type-002), EMALS enables aircraft to launch with heavier payloads, longer ranges, and greater efficiency. By replacing steam catapults with electromagnetic propulsion, the system reduces mechanical strain on both aircraft and systems, enhancing combat readiness and sortie generation rates. With over 100 days of sea trials already completed, the Fujian appears on track to achieve initial operating capability within the next year.





Aircraft Integration Achievements





The test involved key platforms that will form the backbone of Fujian’s air wing. The J-15T, an upgraded catapult-capable version of the J-15 fighter, successfully completed launches, providing continuity with China’s current fighter fleet. More significantly, the J-35 stealth fighter, a fifth-generation twin-engine jet, demonstrated launch compatibility, signaling a move toward stealth carrier aviation. The KongJing-600, a carrier-based airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft similar in function to the U.S. E-2D Hawkeye, performed its maiden carrier trials, enhancing fleet reconnaissance and battle management capabilities. The presence of AEW aircraft aboard the Fujian removes a major limitation faced by China’s earlier carriers, which relied mainly on helicopters for radar coverage.





Expanding Naval Power





China now operates three carriers and could soon field multiple carrier battle groups, a notable shift in maritime balance. Officials have indicated plans to build at least four to five carriers, including a nuclear-powered supercarrier in the future. Along with its rapid shipbuilding program, China has grown its navy to 234 warships, surpassing the U.S. Navy’s 219 vessels in numerical strength. While the U.S. still maintains qualitative superiority through advanced nuclear carriers, carrier-based aircraft, and global logistics, China’s expansion is reshaping power dynamics across Asia.





Regional Security Implications





The timing of these tests is significant given heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, regions where Beijing has asserted expansive territorial claims. Catapult-capable carriers provide the Chinese Navy with greater ability to enforce air superiority and sustain naval aviation in contested waters. The successful integration of stealth and AEW aircraft dramatically boosts situational awareness, making Fujian a powerful platform for future combat operations.





Implications For India





Looking beyond East Asia, China is steadily expanding its naval reach into the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). With a permanent base in Djibouti, operational access to Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, and close cooperation with Pakistan via Gwadar port, Beijing has established a network of strategic footholds. The Fujian, once fully inducted, could be deployed to these regions, extending China’s carrier strike capability into the Arabian Sea and Western Indian Ocean, areas critical to India’s security interests and global trade routes.





India’s And U.S.’s Position





India currently operates two carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, and has begun work on expanding its fleet, including plans for a third carrier in the long run. While the Indian Navy emphasizes asymmetric capabilities such as long-range anti-ship missiles, maritime surveillance, and submarine forces, China’s carrier expansion presents new challenges. For the U.S., which still dominates in terms of blue-water carrier strike groups and nuclear-powered carriers, the Fujian symbolizes a narrowing of the technological gap.





Strategic Significance





The induction of the Fujian represents more than a technological achievement; it underscores China’s trajectory toward becoming a true global naval power. By pairing EMALS technology, stealth fighters, and AEW platforms into a cohesive carrier system, Beijing is positioning itself for power projection well beyond its regional seas. This development will likely accelerate naval modernization efforts in India, Japan, and the U.S., as regional actors re-evaluate maritime security strategies in light of China’s expanding capabilities.





