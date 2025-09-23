



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s inauguration of TATA Advanced Systems’ new facility in Berrechid, Morocco marks a landmark step in India’s expanding international defence collaborations. The event symbolizes the deepening of bilateral ties and India’s strategic outreach to build partnerships beyond Asia, especially with African and West Mediterranean nations.





The 20,000-square-foot facility represents one of India’s first major foreign ventures in defence production. According to Singh, this initiative blends the vision of “Make in India” with “Make with Friends,” highlighting India’s intent to co-develop and co-produce advanced defence equipment with global partners rather than solely focusing on exports.





The new Moroccan unit will manufacture advanced armoured combat vehicles, designed in partnership with India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These vehicles are expected to incorporate modern survivability features, mobility upgrades, and adaptability to desert as well as urban operational terrains—making them suitable for Morocco’s strategic requirements and potential export markets in Africa and Europe.





A notable feature of this collaboration is the emphasis on local integration. Singh underlined that the facility will ensure significant participation of Moroccan industry by using local components, suppliers, and workforce. This would strengthen Morocco’s defence industrial ecosystem while fostering technology transfer from India.





Employment generation and technology-sharing stand out as central goals of the project. The facility is projected to create numerous job opportunities for Moroccans, while also building long-term technical expertise in the region.





Singh described this as a “foundation for shared development,” reinforcing the idea that defence cooperation should mutually enhance both partners’ capacities.





The collaboration is significant for broader India-Morocco relations. For over a decade, the two nations have steadily expanded engagement in renewable energy, IT, pharmaceuticals, and tourism. Defence cooperation now adds a new dimension to this relationship, marking a transition from economic partnerships to security and strategic sectors.





For India, this venture signals the maturing of its defence industrial base, now capable of expanding operations abroad. It also boosts India’s global defence diplomacy by showcasing not only its manufacturing strength but also its readiness to align with strategic partners through joint development.





For Morocco, the facility brings advanced defence manufacturing know-how and access to Indian innovation, while positioning the country as a regional hub for next-generation combat vehicles. This aligns with Morocco’s broader ambition to modernize its armed forces and emerge as a key security actor in North Africa.





Singh’s visit and the inauguration thus represent more than just an industrial milestone. They reaffirm India’s role as a rising global partner in defence, deepen India-Morocco ties, and highlight a model of collaboration where shared objectives—industrial growth, employment, and security—form the basis for long-term strategic partnership.





Agencies







