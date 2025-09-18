



DRDO has unveiled a cutting‑edge multi‑functional, multi‑spectral fabric designed specifically for snow‑bound and high‑altitude operational environments. This development represents a strategic leap in survivability technologies for soldiers deployed in cold regions.





The fabric is engineered to reduce thermal, infrared, electromagnetic, and visual signatures, offering protection against modern battlefield threats such as surveillance drones, thermal imagers, and ground‑based or aerial radars. Its adaptive camouflage ensures visual blending with stark snow‑covered terrain, providing both concealment and enhanced tactical advantage.





Developed in collaboration with specialised soldier systems laboratories, the material combines stealth with extreme cold‑weather suitability. It not only offers insulation and comfort in sub‑zero temperatures but also reduces energy loss, thereby maintaining higher operational endurance for troops.





This innovation aligns with India’s broader push to equip the Army with advanced cold‑zone gear, complementing recent systems such as HIMKAVACH, which integrates thermal insulation with ergonomic protection against extreme weather. The new stealth fabric functions as an additional protective layer, transforming routine cold‑weather clothing into a low‑observable shield against multiple sensor domains.





By neutralising detection vectors across the electromagnetic spectrum, the technology addresses one of the most pressing challenges in modern high‑altitude warfare: countering persistent aerial and ground surveillance. Its adoption could significantly enhance survivability for Indian soldiers posted along high‑tension borders in the Himalayas.





The introduction of this stealth fabric underscores DRDO’s push into soldier‑centric technologies, merging protective gear with next‑generation stealth science. It signals a broader shift toward integrating personal camouflage systems with platform‑based stealth solutions, strengthening India’s defence posture in contested cold zones.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







