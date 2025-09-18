



Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call on September 17, 2025, from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warmly conveyed his greetings on Modi's 75th birthday.





The leaders took stock of various issues on the bilateral agenda in preparation for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit scheduled for later this year, with Modi expressing his anticipation of welcoming Putin to India.





They reaffirmed the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two nations and discussed the situation surrounding Ukraine, reiterating India's full support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.





During the call, Putin praised Modi's leadership and contributions in bolstering ties between Moscow and New Delhi, highlighting India's impressive progress under Modi in social, economic, scientific, and technological domains.





Modi expressed heartfelt appreciation for Putin's greetings and enduring friendship, emphasizing India’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.





The 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit will be held in India in December 2025, following preparations discussed between the leaders during their call and earlier meetings, including at the SCO summit.





Modi’s birthday was widely celebrated with numerous greetings from across India and globally, with Modi posting on social media that the people’s faith and affection strengthen his resolve to build a developed India ("Viksit Bharat").





The exchanges reinforced the countries' close diplomatic engagement and shared goals on multiple fronts, including trade, defence, energy, and international cooperation.





Summary of key points:





Putin called PM Modi on his 75th birthday, conveyed warm wishes. Leaders discussed bilateral agenda ahead of 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in December 2025. Modi expressed gratitude and looks forward to hosting Putin in India. Both reaffirmed strategic partnership and India's support for peaceful Ukraine conflict resolution. Putin praised Modi’s leadership and India’s advances. Extensive birthday celebrations and greetings for Modi were noted. Previous meetings and SCO summit engagements linked to summit preparations.





Based On ANI Report







