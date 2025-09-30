



Collins Aerospace, a business arm of RTX, has a long-standing partnership with India's civil aviation industry. Their products and solutions, including nacelles, landing gear, flight deck avionics, sensors, and interiors, are found on most commercial aircraft operating in India today, such as Boeing, Airbus, ATR, Embraer, and Bombardier.





They have also supported the Indian Air Force (IAF) with products on platforms like the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1 and on other platforms including the C-17, C-295, C-130J, P-8I, AH-64E, CH-47F, and MH-60R.





With over 6,000 employees, Collins Aerospace is one of the largest exporters of aerospace products in India, helping to establish the country as a major aerospace manufacturing hub with a thriving ecosystem.





India's next phase of modernisation and indigenisation is a focus area for Collins Aerospace, where RTX’s advanced products and solutions aim to provide the technological edge and mission readiness needed for the Indian Armed Forces’ next-generation programs such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), the Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA), and the Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH). Collins is also exploring contributions to indigenous commercial aircraft programs like the Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA).





Over the last five years, RTX has invested more than USD 240 million in manufacturing, engineering, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities in India through Collins and Pratt & Whitney. Collins Aerospace actively collaborates with supplier partners across the country and aims to triple sourcing levels within the next three to four years.





This growth is fuelled by India’s competitive manufacturing capabilities, a robust aerospace ecosystem, a talented pool of engineers and technicians, and supportive government policies that foster partnership between Collins and Indian industry.





Collins is committed to expanding manufacturing of advanced aerostructures, interiors, and avionics in India. The Collins India Operations Centre (CIOC), established in 1997 and located at the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) Aerospace Park in Bangalore, spans 26 acres and boasts state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies.





It produces seating, lighting, cargo, sensors, electronics, and evacuation slides. Bengaluru is unique in hosting all five Collins portfolios—avionics, interiors, advanced structures, power and controls, and mission systems. The company is exploring further investments to enhance its engineering, aftermarket, and manufacturing capabilities in India.





On the frontier of technology, Collins Aerospace is focused on foundational technologies enabling increasing levels of autonomous flight. They are developing critical communication, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) systems and sensor decision support systems that place pilots at the center of an intelligent flight ecosystem.





Their autonomous flight system goals aim to improve pilot operations, enhance safety, and maximise operational efficiencies.





Collins views autonomous flight as key to peak pilot performance, especially in complex airspace environments. The vast amount of cockpit data can overwhelm pilots, diverting attention. Collins is thus developing sensing and analytic technologies integrated into the cockpit to collect, aggregate, and analyse real-time data flows. This system offers operators recommendations that may be accepted or declined, allowing machines to handle cognitive data tasks while ensuring pilots remain focused on critical flight management as the final decision-makers.





