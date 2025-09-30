



Pakistan has claimed the successful test-firing of its newly developed cruise missile, the Fatah-4, which has a declared strike range of 750 kilometres.





The training launch was conducted under the supervision of the Army Rocket Force Command, with participation from senior military officials, scientists, and engineers. This marks the formal induction of the system into Pakistan’s growing conventional missile arsenal. However, according to some defence experts, the missile system could have originated from China.





According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile has been equipped with advanced avionics, modern navigational aids, and terrain-hugging capabilities.





Pakistan successfully test-fired its indigenously developed Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile, boasting a 750 km range, advanced avionics, and terrain-hugging capability for precise, evasive strikes. pic.twitter.com/YvQ4nNUKqo — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 30, 2025





These features are designed to enhance survivability by evading enemy radars and missile defence interceptors while maintaining high accuracy against fixed targets. ISPR highlighted that the cruise missile will add both lethality and operational flexibility to Pakistan Army’s precision-strike options.





The Fatah-4 is envisaged as a continuation of Pakistan’s Fatah-series missile program, which emphasizes indigenous development and strategic depth through conventional deterrence.





With its range, the new missile can potentially hold at risk critical infrastructure and strategic targets across India’s northern and western peripheries, making it a significant tool in Pakistan’s deterrence posture.





The test was attended by Pakistan’s Chief of General Staff, top officials of the armed forces, and representatives of the country’s scientific establishment.





Congratulatory messages were issued by Pakistan’s President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and the service chiefs, all of whom framed the test as a demonstration of national technological progress and defence self-reliance.





This development underscores Pakistan’s emphasis on modernising its missile capabilities in response to India’s phenomenal advancements in ballistic missile defence (BMD) and long-range strike platforms.





By fielding terrain-hugging cruise missiles like the Fatah-4, Pakistan aims to preserve a credible deterrent by complicating interception efforts.





At the same time, the induction of Fatah-4 into the Army Rocket Force highlights a trend towards greater conventional war fighting roles for Pakistan’s missile force, beyond nuclear delivery. This could signal Islamabad’s intent to rely more heavily on precision conventional strikes in future limited conflicts, especially in the grey zone of sub-conventional or cross-border escalation.





Based On PTI Report







