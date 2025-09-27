

Cosmoserve Space, a Hyderabad-based spacetech start-up, has successfully raised $3.17 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed funding round to tackle the pressing issue of space debris. The company, founded by ex-ISRO scientist Chiranjeevi Phanindra, aims to design and deploy autonomous robotic spacecraft capable of cleaning orbital junk. Phanindra previously served as Deputy Project Director for India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, bringing deep technical expertise to the venture.





The funding round was led by venture capitalist Alan Rutledge, with strong participation from AUM Ventures and Shakti VC. Significantly, Ram Shriram, one of the earliest backers of Google and a noted Silicon Valley investor, has joined as a key participant. This mix of global and Indian investors reflects growing confidence in India’s capability to produce cutting-edge space technologies.





Cosmoserve Space’s mission focuses on actively addressing the mounting risk posed by millions of pieces of debris orbiting Earth. Space debris is a critical challenge for satellite reliability, crew safety aboard space stations, and long-term space exploration missions. The company’s proposed robotic systems will attempt to autonomously track, capture, and deorbit such debris, contributing to a sustainable use of space for military, commercial, and scientific activities.





The company also enjoys strong industry backing within India’s fledgling private space ecosystem. Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace, has extended support to the startup, further cementing Cosmoserve Space’s credibility. Skyroot’s presence in the commercial launch vehicle sector creates a natural synergy with debris mitigation technologies, which are expected to gain regulatory and commercial traction in the coming years.





Founder and CEO Chiranjeevi Phanindra highlighted that the fresh capital injection will accelerate development cycles for Cosmoserve’s debris-cleanup spacecraft, while also helping the company build a strong research and engineering team. Phanindra emphasized that ensuring safer orbital environments is crucial for the longevity of satellite constellations, particularly in the era of mega constellations such as Starlink and OneWeb.





With growing global attention on orbital sustainability, Cosmoserve Space is well-positioned to become a key Indian player in the space debris solutions market. By bridging advanced robotics, autonomy, and space engineering, the company aims to ensure that future generations inherit not a congested orbital graveyard, but a clean and accessible environment for exploration and commerce.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







