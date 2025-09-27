



India delivered a sharp and categorical rebuttal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), describing them as nothing more than “absurd theatrics.” Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot, speaking in the right of reply, emphasised that Pakistan continues to use international platforms to glorify terrorism while attempting to divert attention from its own responsibility in sponsoring cross-border violence.





Petal Gahlot highlighted that Pakistan’s leadership once again resorted to falsehoods and dramatic claims rather than addressing its own well-documented role in nurturing terrorism. Stressing that “no degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts,” she called out Pakistan for shielding the Resistance Front, a proxy terror group, from accountability at the UN Security Council on April 25, 2025, despite its role in the Pahalgam massacre of innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.





India highlighted Islamabad’s long history of giving refuge and support to terrorist leaders and networks. Gahlot pointed to the example of Osama bin Laden being sheltered in Pakistan for nearly a decade, even as Islamabad claimed to be a partner in the fight against terrorism. She further noted that Pakistani ministers themselves have admitted to running terrorist camps for decades, underlining the duplicity in Pakistan’s stated positions versus its actions.





India dismissed Sharif’s allegations of “unprovoked aggression” in May 2025 and his repeated falsehoods about Pakistan shooting down Indian fighter jets. Sharif had claimed that Pakistan’s forces shot down seven Indian aircraft—an assertion New Delhi categorically rejected as another baseless narrative aimed at domestic and international posturing. Gahlot made clear that attempts to inflate Pakistan’s “military successes” only expose its desperation and deceit.





In his speech, Sharif attempted to portray Pakistan as a victim of regional aggression while accusing India of seeking “political gains” from the Pahalgam attack. He repeated allegations that India targeted innocent civilians in retaliation and presented himself as offering an “independent investigation,” which New Delhi refused.





Sharif also invoked Article 51 of the UN Charter to frame Pakistan’s military actions as acts of self-defence, presenting a narrative starkly at odds with India’s account and international scrutiny.





Sharif expanded his speech to include grievances over the Indus Water Treaty, accusing India of violating its provisions. He also sought to draw credibility by connecting Donald Trump’s previous assertions, claiming that the former U.S. President had played an “active role” in brokering a ceasefire during the May escalation. These statements, however, were overshadowed by India’s strong rebuttal and its emphasis on Pakistan’s continued reliance on terrorism as a state policy.





Through this reply, India made clear its intent to expose Pakistan’s duplicity on the global stage. By reminding the UN of Pakistan’s history of harbouring terrorist networks and covering for proxies involved in acts of violence, New Delhi sought to underline that Islamabad was not a victim but a sponsor of terror. India also underscored that no theatrics or deflection could erase the facts, especially with the international community increasingly recognising Pakistan’s role in destabilising the region.





Based On TOI Report







