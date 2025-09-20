



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake a two-day official visit to Morocco from September 22–23, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Defence Minister to the North African nation. The visit has come at the invitation of Morocco’s Minister Delegate of National Defence Abdeltif Loudiyi, underscoring the growing momentum in bilateral ties.





A landmark feature of the visit will be the inauguration of TATA Advanced Systems Maroc’s manufacturing facility at Berrechid, dedicated to producing the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8.





This establishment is the first Indian defence production facility on the African continent and a symbolic milestone within the Aatmanirbhar Bharat framework, reflecting India’s expanding role as a global defence supplier. It also signals a deepening of industrial cooperation and showcases private sector-led defence exports.





During the visit, Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral discussions with Abdeltif Loudiyi to strengthen defence collaboration across multiple domains. The talks are expected to focus on institutionalised military exchanges, training, and joint initiatives in defence technology. Both nations are also set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation, providing an official framework for structured engagement and creating opportunities for expanded interaction between the armed forces and defence industries.





The visit will also see engagements with Morocco’s Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, to explore joint industrial linkages beyond defence, potentially including aerospace and advanced manufacturing. Rajnath Singh will further connect with the Indian diaspora in Rabat, reflecting India’s emphasis on people-to-people contacts as a complement to its strategic outreach.





Sea-based linkages form another important dimension of cooperation. Indian Navy ships have made regular port calls at Casablanca in recent years, and the signing of the MoU is expected to formalise this maritime collaboration, expanding scope for future joint drills and visits.





Strategically, the visit builds on the trajectory of India-Morocco relations that gained renewed vigour since the meeting between King Mohammed VI and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.





With Morocco occupying a pivotal position in North Africa, India’s outreach strengthens its presence in the African defence landscape and reinforces its role as a reliable partner in global security frameworks.





This engagement represents not only a diplomatic step but also a demonstration of India’s growing defence-industrial prowess, particularly as Africa has emerged as a focus area for New Delhi’s broader strategic and economic partnerships.





The establishment of a physical defence manufacturing presence in Morocco symbolises India’s transition from a buyer to a global supplier and industrial collaborator.





Based On ANI Report







