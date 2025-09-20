



India has expressed concern following Saudi Arabia's announcement of a mutual defence pact with Pakistan, signed earlier this week. New Delhi urged Riyadh to remain mindful of "mutual interests and sensitivities," underscoring the growing strategic ties between India and the kingdom.





The pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, revealed on Wednesday, is viewed by analysts as a significant shift in regional security dynamics. The provision that any aggression against one will be considered an attack on both effectively ties Saudi Arabia’s security umbrella to Pakistan’s military and, by extension, its nuclear deterrence capability.





For India, the development comes at a delicate moment. Ties with Saudi Arabia have matured over recent years, with cooperation expanding in trade, energy security, and investment. Saudi Arabia remains one of India’s top suppliers of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas. Joint ventures in petrochemicals and refinery projects had been pitched as the next step in bilateral engagement.





Speaking at a weekly media briefing, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined the depth of the India–Saudi relationship, calling it “a wide-ranging strategic partnership which has deepened considerably in the last few years.” He further emphasised that Riyadh should take into account India’s core concerns when forging new alliances.





Strategically, the pact is likely to raise New Delhi’s threat perceptions. Pakistan, with its 6,00,000-strong military and nuclear arsenal, has fought three full-scale wars and numerous skirmishes with India.





The short but intense four-day clash in May highlighted just how fragile the regional stability remains. Tying Saudi Arabia to Pakistan’s defence posture introduces a new variable into an already tense environment.





New Delhi has acknowledged that the pact had been under discussion for some time and noted that its implications will be studied closely. While Saudi–Pakistan relations are historically close, Saudi Arabia’s recent deepening engagement with India had fostered optimism in New Delhi about Riyadh’s balancing role. The challenge now lies in reconciling Saudi Arabia’s dual tracks of partnership with two arch-rivals.





Based On Reuters Report







