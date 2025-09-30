



Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS), a Chennai-based Indian defence technology start-up, has secured a landmark contract with the Indian Navy under the Defence India Start-up Challenge (DISC) organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX).





Signed on June 28, 2025 under DISC-13, the agreement focuses on developing a multi-spectral camouflage cloak—a unique roll-on, roll-off system designed to protect frontline air and land assets from enemy radar and thermal detection.





The camouflage cloak leverages advanced nanotechnology and metamaterials to significantly reduce radar cross-section and thermal signatures. This innovation is aimed at protecting parked aircraft and other critical assets, long recognized as a vulnerability in modern warfare. With rapid deployability and minimal operational disruption, the cloak offers a practical survivability solution for the military, aligning with India’s pursuit of technological self-reliance under Atmanirbharta.





In a parallel development, BBBS has also been awarded a USD 5 million joint research, development, and commercialization project under the India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund (I4F). This initiative focuses on building rugged autonomous drones capable of navigation in GPS-denied environments such as underground industrial facilities or contested zones. These drones, designed for dual-use applications, strengthen both defence and industrial resilience.





The leadership of BBBS emphasised the role of iDex initiatives, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in enabling young startups to contribute advanced solutions to national security. CTO R. Shivaraman highlighted the company’s focus on survivability and practicality, while CEO Praveen Dwarakanath underscored the broader significance of scaling indigenous solutions while engaging in international collaborations.





This latest milestone builds upon BBBS’s consistent track record of defence innovation. The startup initially emerged with success in iDex 1 and iDex 2, developing See Thru Armor and Countermeasures Against Illegal Drones, both completed in 2022 and later procured in volume by the Indian Army and Air Force. BBBS also executed a SPRINT project for the Indian Navy, delivering an Indigenous Morpene Compound solution in record time, which led to further Navy contracts.





Additionally, BBBS has won multiple iDex challenges, including iDex 5 and iDex 7, for its work on the Non-Lethal Vessel Immobiliser and Thermal Imaging Drone. Both projects are on track for completion within the year, further solidifying the start-up's role as a key contributor to India’s evolving defence technology ecosystem.





The multi-spectral camouflage cloak marks a strategic step in addressing stealth and survivability gaps, while the company’s parallel focus on rugged drones demonstrates adaptability for both military and civilian use cases. Such projects underline the effectiveness of iDex in nurturing indigenous start-ups, bridging collaboration with global partners, and driving India’s defence innovation toward scalable and export-ready solutions.





Based On ANI Report







