



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully transferred the technology (ToT) for 'Stability Actuators' of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) to Godrej Aerospace.





This marked a significant step in India’s aerospace capabilities, positioning the country among a select few globally to manufacture these critical flight control components.





Stability actuators are crucial for the AMCA’s flight control system. They ensure aircraft stability and maneuverability by precisely moving control surfaces such as ailerons and rudders. Their role is pivotal for maintaining control under varying flight conditions and enabling the stealth fighter's agility and high-performance demands.





Godrej Aerospace, with a longstanding partnership of over 20 years with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under DRDO, has moved beyond basic "Built to Print" manufacturing toward "Built to Spec." They integrate advanced manufacturing techniques like 3D printing to develop these complex actuators with aerospace-grade materials.





This technology transfer aligns with India’s broader roadmap to boost private industry involvement in critical defense manufacturing, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers while enhancing indigenous aerospace production capabilities. Godrej’s role includes precision manufacturing, assembly, testing, and development of test rigs to qualify the actuators for operational use in AMCA prototypes.





The AMCA program plans to build five prototypes by 2028-2030, with these indigenous actuators being key for meeting strict reliability and performance standards during development and weapon trials. This partnership represents a crucial stride toward India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision in advanced combat aircraft technology.





DRDO’s technology transfer of stability actuators to Godrej Aerospace ensures India’s entry into a select group of nations with advanced flight control system production capabilities, crucial for the success of the AMCA stealth fighter project and aerospace self-reliance.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







