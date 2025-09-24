



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with its Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) unit and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T), is spearheading the development of an indigenous turret system for the Zorawar light tank.





Designed to enhance the tank’s combat versatility, this turret represents a critical step toward indigenisation in India’s armoured systems development while ensuring adaptability against next-generation threats.





Advanced Capabilities





The turret is being engineered to deliver dual-role functionality against both aerial and ground threats. It will provide advanced protection against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are emerging as significant threats in modern warfare, particularly in contested high-altitude regions. At the same time, the turret will possess the precision and firepower to engage armoured vehicles, including tanks, making it a force multiplier for front-line troops.





Weapons And Systems Integration





Planned with cutting-edge lethality, the turret will integrate gun-launched anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) alongside multi-purpose smart munitions. This dual-weapon compatibility will allow the Zorawar tank to operate effectively in both offensive and defensive combat scenarios. The ATGMs provide long-range precision strike capability against heavily armoured platforms, while the smart munitions ensure superior flexibility for engaging diverse battlefield targets.





Domestic Collaboration And Industry Role





The turret’s development underscores India’s robust focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing. Led by DRDO and CVRDE, with L&T as a key design and manufacturing partner, the project also involves wider participation from Indian defence industries and MSMEs. This collaborative ecosystem not only accelerates innovation but facilitates the creation of a modular, export-worthy technology that strengthens India's defence-industrial base.





Zorawar Light Tank Purpose





The Zorawar light tank is conceived for deployment in high-altitude and difficult terrains, responding to operational needs along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Conventional main battle tanks like the T-90 and Arjun face challenges in the demanding terrain of Ladakh due to weight, mobility restrictions, and logistical difficulties. The Zorawar class light tank, with its comparatively reduced weight and advanced turret capabilities, fills this operational void by offering high agility, superior adaptability, and adequate firepower in extreme environments.





Development Progress And Timeline





The development timetable for Zorawar has been accelerated to meet urgent operational requirements. Initial desert trials have already displayed the tank’s high efficiency in mobility and firepower delivery, validating its readiness for advanced system integration. The program is on track for user trials in the coming years, with the Indian Army expected to induct the full capability system by 2027. The successful integration of the indigenous turret will be a cornerstone of these trial outcomes.





Strategic Significance





The Zorawar project is both tactical and strategic in nature. China’s deployment of modern light tanks such as the Type 15 in high-altitude border zones has shifted the strategic balance in these areas. India’s answer through the Zorawar light tank program, fitted with an indigenous, UAV-capable turret, ensures combat parity and deterrence. The system’s capacity to neutralise both aerial and ground threats simultaneously provides future-ready survivability and dominance across diverse warfighting domains, reinforcing India’s posture in contested mountainous environments.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







