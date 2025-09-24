



Indian drone manufacturer ideaForge Technology Limited has announced the formation of a joint venture with US-based First Breach to supply and manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the United States. The new entity, named First Forge Technology Inc., will focus on advancing UAV production for the US market.





According to regulatory filings, First Forge Technology Inc. will be engaged in a wide array of activities, including licensing, sourcing, designing, engineering, manufacturing, and distribution of specific UAV platforms in the US. The effort is aimed at creating a localised supply chain that ensures compliance with US market standards and defence procurement requirements.





The joint venture has been launched under ideaForge Technology Inc., a wholly owned US subsidiary of ideaForge Technology Limited. The arrangement is contingent on satisfactory completion of due diligence processes and the receipt of necessary statutory and regulatory approvals from respective authorities. This structure positions ideaForge to retain technological control while leveraging First Breach’s resources in the United States.





The partnership combines ideaForge’s expertise in advanced UAV technologies with First Breach’s infrastructure and market access in the US defence and security ecosystem. By aligning production with US regulatory frameworks, the joint venture positions itself to capitalise on the rapidly expanding American drone market, which is being driven by demand across defence, homeland security, and commercial sectors.





For ideaForge, which has established itself as a leading UAV supplier in India for defence, paramilitary, and enterprise customers, this marks a significant international expansion step. The move enables the company to not only export its technology but also gain access to one of the world’s largest UAV markets through localised production, a critical requirement for US government and defence contracts.





By combining cutting-edge drone technologies with robust US manufacturing capacities, the First Forge joint venture is set to enhance competitive positioning in the UAV sector. If executed successfully, it could establish ideaForge as a global defence technology player while strengthening the US drone supply chain.





Agencies







