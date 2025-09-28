



DRDO is embarking on an ambitious program to develop in-orbit robotics for space applications, marking a major step in India’s pursuit of advanced autonomous technologies for aerospace and defence. The project is being led by scientist Kiran Akella, with the aim of completing the first operational phase of development by 2027.





Space Robotics Development





The initiative focuses on designing legged robotic systems capable of performing complex tasks in zero-gravity and low-gravity space environments. Unlike traditional robotic arms used in satellites and space stations, legged robots provide greater mobility and flexibility in manoeuvring across spacecraft surfaces. Such robots can be used for inspection, maintenance, assembly, and even repair tasks in orbit, reducing dependence on human extravehicular activity (EVA) missions.





Purpose: The goal is to strengthen India's capabilities in space technology, aligning with the goal of self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat).





Applications: The project aims to develop robots for:





Satellite Servicing: Extend the life of existing satellites by refuelling and repairing them.

Orbital Debris Removal: Clean up space debris to reduce collision risks for operational satellites.

On-Orbit Assembly: Construct large space structures, such as the proposed Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).

Inspection & Repair: Perform maintenance and repairs on spacecraft in orbit.





Technical Focus: The initiative will focus on:

Pose Estimation: Using vision, X-ray, and AI/ML techniques to accurately position robots in microgravity.

Autonomous Operations: Developing systems that can perform complex tasks with minimal human intervention.

Advanced Sensing: Incorporating proprioceptive and exteroceptive sensors, data fusion, and tactical sensing.





Technological Goals

The DRDO program emphasises three key areas of technology:

Mobility and Dexterity: Creating robotic systems that can efficiently anchor and move across spacecraft and modular structures.

Autonomous AI Integration: Developing onboard intelligence for decision-making in highly dynamic and unpredictable environments.

Robust Materials And Miniaturisation: Ensuring lightweight, radiation-hardened designs suitable for long-duration space operations.



Military Applications





Although developed under DRDO’s Pune-based laboratory with an initial focus on space, these advanced robots have dual-use potential. The legged platforms can be adapted for terrestrial military operations in hazardous zones, such as high-altitude regions, caves, and tunnels where traditional wheeled or tracked systems face limitations. Their ability to negotiate uneven terrain and autonomously adapt to environmental challenges makes them suitable for deployment in reconnaissance, logistics, and high-risk engineering tasks for the Indian Armed Forces.





In-orbit robotics is expected to be critical for India’s participation in next-generation space exploration and satellite servicing missions. By 2027, India aims to have indigenous capacity for robotic satellite docking, orbital debris management, and assembly of large space structures. For defence, the transfer of these technologies could significantly enhance India’s battlefield support systems and survivability in contested environments.





Future Prospects





With successful development, DRDO’s robotics program could integrate with ongoing efforts by ISRO, particularly in missions requiring prolonged operational support such as Gaganyaan’s follow-on human space missions and future lunar or deep-space projects. On the defence side, the Indian Army and Air Force could see deployment of rugged versions of these robots by the end of this decade, enhancing surveillance and logistics capabilities in critical border regions.





