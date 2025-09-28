



At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov strongly asserted that the economic partnership between India and Russia remains “not under threat.”





This statement comes in response to concerns raised over U.S. tariffs imposed on India for its continued import of Russian oil. Lavrov clarified that New Delhi maintains an independent foreign policy and exercises the sovereign right to choose its trade and strategic partners.





Lavrov highlighted that India’s leadership, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, has made it explicit that India engages with partners based on national interests. He underscored that while India is open to deeper trade discussions with the U.S., its relations with Russia and other third states are bilateral matters not dictated by external pressures.





Expressing Moscow’s perspective, Lavrov said Russia holds “full respect” for India’s national interests and for the foreign policy course charted by Prime Minister Modi. Stressing on the maturity of the India-Russia relationship, he praised New Delhi’s balanced diplomacy in navigating global complexities while upholding its strategic autonomy.





Lavrov took note of the evolution of the terminology defining India-Russia relations. Initially termed a “strategic partnership,” it was later expanded to “privileged strategic partnership” and most recently upgraded to “particularly privileged strategic partnership.” According to Lavrov, this reflects the unique depth and trust underpinning bilateral ties, transcending immediate geopolitical disputes.





In a direct reference to friction between India and the U.S. on issues such as oil trade and sanctions, Lavrov stressed that such situations cannot be considered as determinants of New Delhi-Moscow relations. He underscored that the India-Russia partnership has a historical foundation, defined by strategic trust and resilience across multiple domains.





Lavrov recalled the recent meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, held during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China. He highlighted that the leaders engaged in “close coordination,” reflecting the continued strength of the relationship at the highest level of political dialogue.





Looking ahead, Lavrov mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India in December 2025. This visit, he said, will advance a “very extensive bilateral agenda” that spans trade, military and technical cooperation, finance, humanitarian exchanges, healthcare, advanced technologies, and artificial intelligence. He noted that both countries also coordinate actively at multilateral platforms such as the SCO and BRICS, reinforcing their united approach in global forums.





Based On ANI Report







