



India has firmly rejected NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to “explain his strategy on Ukraine” following U.S. tariff measures.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the assertion as “entirely baseless” and criticized the remarks as speculative and irresponsible, stressing that no such conversation had ever taken place between the two leaders.





In its official statement, the MEA underlined that India expects the leadership of NATO, as a major international institution, to maintain accuracy and responsibility in public statements. It added that any attempt to misrepresent the Prime Minister’s engagements by suggesting fictional dialogues was “unacceptable.” India’s position makes clear that fabricated narratives surrounding sensitive diplomatic engagements risk undermining trust and stability.





The controversy stems from remarks made by Mark Rutte during an interview with CNN on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He suggested that recent U.S. penalties — particularly President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian imports, including an additional 25% penalty for purchasing Russian oil — had prompted India to pressure Russia over its Ukraine strategy. India, however, has clarified unequivocally that its decisions on energy imports are purely driven by national priorities.





"We have seen the statement by NATO Secretary-General Mr Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. The statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless. At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place," the ministry said in the statement.

"We expect the leadership of an important institution like NATO to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements. Speculative or careless remarks that misrepresent the Prime Minister's engagements or suggest conversations that never occurred are unacceptable," it added.





The MEA reiterated India’s long-standing policy that energy security is a sovereign matter, guided by the need to secure predictable and affordable energy access for its citizens. It stressed that New Delhi will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard both national interests and economic security, regardless of external pressure.





This episode unfolds against a backdrop of recalibrating India-U.S. relations. Despite trade tensions linked to Washington’s punitive tariffs, the two countries have recently signalled a willingness to revive cooperation.





Earlier this month, President Trump personally called Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday. During the exchange, both leaders expressed a shared commitment to strengthen bilateral ties. Trump also thanked Modi for his contributions toward easing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, even though some U.S. officials had previously accused India of indirectly “funding” Moscow through oil imports.





Further reinforcing this thaw, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal led a delegation in New York earlier this week for trade discussions with U.S. counterparts. These talks reportedly sought to identify pathways toward a new bilateral trade agreement and built upon prior dialogues held in New Delhi. Both governments appear eager to stabilize economic ties while balancing geopolitical complexities surrounding Russia and Ukraine.





India’s sharp rebuttal underscores its sensitivity to misrepresentation in areas involving Russia and energy diplomacy. It also highlights New Delhi’s careful positioning: maintaining strategic autonomy in sourcing energy while gradually rebuilding momentum in relations with Washington.





Based On A NDTV Report







