



Senior officers from the army, air force, and navy have underscored the unprecedented synergy seen during Operation Sindoor. Clear guidance from the Narendra Modi government allowed for rapid, integrated military action, significantly impacting operational outcomes, they said at the India Today Conclave





Operation Sindoor stands as a landmark in India’s military history, demonstrating how clear political direction combined with effective tri-service synergy can deliver swift and decisive results. Leaders from the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy have highlighted the unprecedented coordination, enabled by the highest levels of government, which allowed India to achieve its politico-military objectives within just 88 hours.





From the outset, strategic planning and synchronised decision-making at the apex command levels played a crucial role. Air Marshal Suraj Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command, emphasised that the success of Operation Sindoor was essentially decided within the first 25 minutes, owing to the collective efforts of all three services supported by real-time integration. This early momentum set the tone for rapid, precise actions that brought Pakistan to its knees by hitting 11 of its airbases, underscoring air power as the preferred instrument of modern conflict.





Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, described the operation as “bold and resolute,” marked by precision and top speed. He underscored that synergy and jointness were at the heart of the success, providing India with full-spectrum deterrence capabilities integrated across cyber, space, and artificial intelligence domains.





Seth stressed the importance of furthering multi-domain integration through indigenous solutions such as joint logistic nodes and unified cyber and space agencies. Innovation and self-reliance, captured in Prime Minister Modi’s JAI mantra—Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation—are driving forces behind these efforts.





The Indian Air Force faced unique challenges in the eastern sector, particularly articulated by Air Marshal Singh, who pointed to the operational training focus on “peculiar” terrain and extreme weather conditions typical along the Chinese border. The air force leveraged every airstrip and prepared emergency landing fields to maintain operational flexibility. Intensified training realism for high-altitude environments is also underway to keep pace with evolving threats and operational demands.





Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, highlighted the Navy’s dual role in Operation Sindoor, combining military pressure with economic leverage.





The Navy’s initial mission focused on targeting terrorist groups to avoid escalation with the Pakistani military, in line with government directives. However, the Navy maintained readiness to respond with overwhelming force if escalation occurred, effectively “locking up” the Pakistani Navy and ensuring control of the maritime domain.





Together, these service chiefs affirm that the operation’s success was a testament to “whole of government” coordination and a clear strategic vision set by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Committee on Security.





The integration of multiple warfare domains, rapid decision cycles, and political clarity created a new model for future multi-domain operations that can enable India to deter threats and fight wars decisively with indigenous solutions. Operation Sindoor thus showcases a transformational capability within India’s armed forces, setting a robust precedent for jointness and innovation across defence realms.





Based On India Today Report







