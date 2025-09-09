



The European Union's Political and Security Committee (PSC), composed of the Chair Ambassador Delphine Pronk and ambassadors from all 27 EU member states based in Brussels, is scheduled to undertake its first-ever visit to India from September 10 to 14, 2025.





This historic visit marks a significant step in deepening the EU-India strategic partnership, especially in the run-up to the next EU-India Summit expected in early 2026.





The PSC, a key body responsible for shaping the EU's common foreign, security, and defence policies and advising the European Council and Military Committee, aims through this visit to hold comprehensive strategic discussions with a broad spectrum of Indian stakeholders, including senior government officials, private sector defence representatives, civil society organisations, and leading think tanks.





The delegation's agenda reflects a strong focus on multiple critical areas of mutual interest such as counterterrorism, cybersecurity, hybrid threats, maritime security and domain awareness, space security, defence industry cooperation, and countering foreign information manipulation and interference.





These are declared as vital collaboration points by the PSC Chair Ambassador Delphine Pronk, who highlighted the intent to gather insights and recommendations during the visit to present to EU's top political leaders, thereby paving the way for enhanced bilateral cooperation.





This visit is situated in a wider context of growing EU-India ties backed by shared democratic values, commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and democratic governance.





It builds on important recent milestones including the EU College of Commissioners’ visit to India in February 2025, the inaugural EU-India Strategic Dialogue held in June 2025, and ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement targeted for completion by the end of 2025.





The latter is significant since the EU is among India's largest trading partners and investors, highlighting the pragmatic economic and geopolitical motivations behind the enhanced strategic engagement.





Additionally, the PSC visit signals the EU's intention to bolster defence and security collaboration in response to global geopolitical volatility. This includes exploring cooperation in advanced military technology, cybersecurity frameworks, and maritime collaboration, notably enhancing ties with the Indian Navy and EU naval forces. The EU sees India as a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific, a region crucial for global trade and security stability.





Herve Delphin, the EU Ambassador to India, emphasised that in the current volatile geopolitical and economic landscape, the EU and India stand as natural partners with converging interests and shared values that can contribute to the prosperity and security of their citizens and global stability.





The PSC's maiden visit underlines Team Europe's collective determination to strengthen these ties particularly in defence and security cooperation.





The overall goals of this visit focus on a comprehensive assessment of policy priorities while exploring future avenues for cooperation in foreign policy, security, and defence in anticipation of the upcoming India-EU Summit.





The summit itself will likely serve to institutionalise these discussions into concrete agreements that enhance bilateral collaboration across multiple critical sectors, framing a forward-looking strategic partnership for the coming years.





The EU Political and Security Committee's maiden visit to India represents a landmark diplomatic and security engagement aimed at deepening the strategic partnership through wide-ranging discussions on security, defence cooperation, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, maritime and space security, and preparing the ground for a significant summit in early 2026.





This initiative reflects shared geopolitical interests, expanded economic ties through ongoing free trade agreement talks, and a mutual commitment to democratic values and global stability, positioning India and the EU as key partners in a multipolar world.





Agencies







