



The recent terror attack in Jerusalem where two terrorists opened fire on passengers at a bus stop, killing six and injuring ten, prompted Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to draw a poignant parallel with the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam massacre in Jammu and Kashmir and the horrific October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel.





Smotrich highlighted the shared global trauma these attacks represent and called for the entire free world to unite against terrorism. He emphasised that the fight is not only an Israeli or Indian issue but a global battle for the values of freedom, democracy, and human dignity against radical and evil forces.





The Pahalgam attack was a brutal terrorist assault targeting Hindu tourists, in which 26 civilians, including newly wed couples, were killed.





This incident triggered significant security and diplomatic fallout, including India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, a precision military strike targeting terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. These strikes were part of India's strategic response to terrorism and garnered international attention.





Likewise, the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas involved a large-scale coordinated assault with thousands of rockets fired into Israel combined with militant incursions, resulting in over 1200 deaths and the taking of many hostages. This attack was marked as the deadliest assault on Israeli civilians in decades, sparking a major ongoing conflict and international condemnation.





Following the Jerusalem bus attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the act of terrorism, extending condolences to the victims' families and reaffirming India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms. India stands in solidarity with Israel and all countries committed to fighting terrorism.





Smotrich’s message underscored the necessity for global unity against terrorism, pointing out that terrorist violence is a shared threat that can strike any nation at any time. He called for decisive international action to combat the "evil forces" that oppose the freedoms cherished by democratic societies.





The recent incidents highlight the ongoing challenges posed by terrorism in different regions, linking the experiences of Israel and India through their respective tragedies and responses, and reinforcing the imperative for worldwide cooperation in the war on terror.





Based On ANI Report







