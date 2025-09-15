



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders Conference (CCC) today at the Eastern Command headquarters in Kolkata. His participation follows a two-day tour of Manipur, Mizoram, and Assam, underlining the government’s focus on the Northeast as a strategic region.





The three-day conference, being held from September 15, brings together India’s top military leadership, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Their presence highlights the importance of aligning policy, strategy, and capability-building across the services.





This year’s theme, “Year of Reforms – Transforming for the Future”, signals a clear push toward structural changes in India’s defence architecture. Discussions are expected to focus on jointness and integration within the armed forces, strengthening command-and-control frameworks, technological moderniSation, cyber and space domains, and adapting to multi-domain warfare challenges.





The Eastern Command’s selection as the host venue reflects the growing geostrategic importance of India’s north-eastern frontiers. The command plays a critical role in managing the country’s boundary with China and Myanmar while also securing the Bay of Bengal and supporting India’s Act East policy. The timing, coming amid evolving regional dynamics, is intended to reaffirm India’s preparedness and emphasis on integrated defence planning.





The Prime Minister is expected to address issues such as theatre commands, defence procurement reforms, greater indigenisation, human resource restructuring, and reforms in higher defence management. The agenda also aligns with the government’s vision for “Atmanirbhar Bharat” in the defence sector, where modernisation and self-reliance are central to operational readiness.





Besides formal deliberations, the CCC traditionally serves as a strategic-level interaction platform between political leadership and senior commanders. This year’s discussions are likely to weigh lessons learned from recent conflicts worldwide, including the role of drones, information warfare, and missile defence systems, in shaping India’s future force posture.





By emphasising reform and transformation, the 16th CCC is expected to set a roadmap for India’s armed forces as they transition into a more integrated, agile, and technologically robust warfighting entity fit for emerging security challenges over the next decade.





Based On ET News Report







