



ideaForge has officially introduced its new ZOLT unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), positioning it as a combat-capable system that combines endurance, payload flexibility, and strike capability.





The UAV was showcased with integrated smart guided munitions developed in collaboration with the defence technology firm Zeus Numerix, marking a significant step for India’s indigenous UAV-weapon ecosystem.





The ZOLT UAV has been designed for tactical battlefield applications, featuring an endurance of 6 hours, allowing persistent surveillance or loitering missions. With a maximum payload capacity of 10 kg, it can carry modular mission loads ranging from ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) sensors to precision strike armament, enhancing its versatility.





The integrated smart guided munitions give ZOLT a unique strike role for precision targeting of hostile assets. By leveraging Zeus Numerix’s guidance and targeting solutions, the system enables accurate engagement of enemy positions while maintaining the standoff safety of the UAV.





This makes the platform suitable for counter-insurgency, border security, and limited tactical strike scenarios.





With an operational range of over 50 km, ZOLT is geared for medium-range operations, providing commanders with a flexible asset that bridges the gap between small quadcopters for short-range missions and larger MALE-class drones. Its ability to combine long-duration flight with an offensive payload gives it a decisive edge in asymmetric and hybrid warfare environments.





The unveiling of ZOLT strengthens ideaForge’s portfolio beyond ISR-focused UAVs and reflects a broader trend in India’s defence sector towards weaponized unmanned platforms. For the Indian armed forces, ZOLT presents a cost-effective, indigenous alternative that reduces dependence on imported loitering munitions and combat UAVs.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







