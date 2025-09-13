



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held detailed discussions with a 30-member delegation from the Political and Security Committee (PSC) of the Council of the European Union in New Delhi on Friday, underscoring India’s growing engagement with the EU across the political, security, and defence spectrum.





This marks the first-ever visit of the PSC to Asia, led by Delphine Pronk, Chair of the Committee, and comprising PSC Ambassadors of EU Member States along with senior representatives from the European Commission and the European External Action Service.





The visit reflects the continued momentum in India–EU relations following the landmark February 2025 visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India and demonstrates the shared commitment toward strengthening the Strategic Partnership.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both sides expressed satisfaction at the increasing tempo of high-level political engagements and regular sectoral interactions. The conversations focused on advancing cooperation in key sectors, particularly in security and defence, where India and the EU are working towards finalising an early conclusion of the joint Security and Defence Partnership as well as a Security of Information Agreement.





These agreements are expected to provide a stronger framework for collaboration in sensitive areas such as information exchange, defence technology, cyber resilience, and counter-terrorism strategies. In addition, the deliberations reaffirmed mutual intent to expand maritime security cooperation, a domain of increasing strategic priority with the Indo-Pacific occupying a central place in both India’s and the EU’s security calculations.





Another area of emphasis during the talks was the economic dimension, with particular focus on concluding the long-pending India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).





Leaders from both sides have already directed negotiating teams to complete the process by the end of this year, viewing the deal as a game-changer for expanding trade, investment, and regulated economic frameworks between the two partners. This economic agenda is being complemented by parallel discussions to boost collaboration in new-age sectors such as defence manufacturing, information technology, green transition, and resilient value chains.





During their two-day working visit, the PSC members engaged not only at the diplomatic level but also directly with Indian defence and security stakeholders. They met Defence Secretary officials and received an in-depth briefing at the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), which serves as a hub for maritime domain awareness and regional security cooperation.





Additionally, the delegation held interactions with representatives of India’s defence industry, a move that underscores both sides’ interest in exploring practical avenues for joint production, technology transfers, and investment in defence manufacturing—aligned with India’s policy of “Make in India, Make for the World.” Such engagements also highlight the EU’s increasing focus on defence-industrial cooperation with a strategic partner like India at a time of shifting geopolitical equations.





The discussions further touched upon pressing regional and global developments, allowing both sides to synchronize perspectives on challenges ranging from military conflicts and terrorism to maritime security threats and the future of multilateral frameworks.





Officials from the Indian side included Deputy National Security Adviser Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) Sibi George, and other senior representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs, reflecting the depth of institutional engagement being accorded to this dialogue.





This interaction builds on an already extensive bilateral dialogue architecture, where India and the EU have regular exchanges in the fields of security and defence, cyber security, counter-terrorism, and maritime cooperation.





Overall, the visit of the EU Political and Security Committee to India stands out as a strategic milestone, being the first of its kind in Asia and illustrative of the EU’s intention to deepen its engagement with Indo-Pacific security issues through India.





The outcomes reaffirmed mutual trust and the shared vision for a comprehensive partnership that bridges political dialogue, defence-security frameworks, maritime cooperation, and economic integration under the FTA.





The sustained pace of exchanges is expected to give further impetus to the India–EU relationship, enhancing its character as a key element of stability, growth, and shared security in the evolving global order.





Based On ANI Report



