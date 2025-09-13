



The latest remarks by US President Donald Trump underscore a sharp escalation in rhetoric over Russia’s continued military actions affecting Ukraine and NATO’s eastern flank.





In an interview with Fox and Friends, Trump admitted that his patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin was “running out fast,” framing the faltering progress on a resolution to the Ukraine conflict as a failure of coordination between Moscow and Kyiv.





He noted that efforts toward peace had broken down repeatedly, remarking that “when Putin wants to do it, Zelensky didn’t; when Zelensky wanted to do it, Putin didn’t,” and signalled that unless Russia altered its approach, Washington would be compelled to “come down very, very strong.” His remarks carry renewed weight given mounting frustration in Washington over the spill over risks posed by Russia’s intensified drone strikes near NATO borders.





Trump singled out Russian drone activity close to Poland as a particularly perilous development. While he acknowledged that the drones had been shot down, he condemned the violation of Polish airspace, stressing that Russian forces “shouldn’t be close to Poland anyway.”





A day earlier, outside the White House, he had voiced deep displeasure over the situation, remarking that while the incursion “could have been a mistake,” it was nonetheless unacceptable. Trump’s comments reflect a growing consensus in Washington that Russia’s expanding use of drones across NATO boundaries risks spiralling into a broader confrontation, especially if further violations occur.





Polish authorities confirmed that a wave of 16 drones crossed into their airspace during a Russian strike on Ukraine, marking the first time NATO forces had opened fire since the start of the war. Poland’s Interior Ministry reported widespread debris and underscored that the scale of the intrusion suggested it was deliberate, fuelling concerns that Moscow was now testing NATO’s resolve.





Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski reinforced this view, stating the incursion appeared “intentional” and not the result of navigational errors. In response, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk delivered one of his starkest warnings since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, telling parliamentarians that while Poland was not formally at war, the threat level was now “more dangerous than at any time since World War-II.”





Tusk emphasised that Poland faced an “enemy that does not hide its hostile intentions” and took the exceptional step of invoking Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which provides for alliance consultations in the face of direct threats to member state security.





The broader European response was equally urgent. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the deployment of three Rafale fighter jets to reinforce Polish airspace defence, highlighting France’s determination to back NATO’s eastern front.





In a post on X, Macron confirmed this move had been promised a day earlier to the Polish Prime Minister and that he had already coordinated with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the British Prime Minister to ensure allied support.





Macron framed the decision as a message of resolve, stressing that “the security of the European continent is our top priority” and warning that France and its allies would not “yield to Russia’s growing intimidation.” His actions illustrate a widening NATO commitment to harden eastern defences while balancing an effort to avoid direct escalation into open conflict.





The developments point to a perilous turning point in the Ukraine war’s spill over dimension. With NATO for the first time engaging Russian-origin drones in its own airspace, the scope for miscalculation between Russia and the alliance has expanded dramatically.





Trump’s increasingly hawkish stance, Poland’s invocation of Article 4, and Macron’s swift deployment of forces all reveal mounting concerns that Russia’s actions are no longer confined to Ukraine but are directly threatening NATO’s borders.





This convergence of pressure—from Washington’s warnings, Warsaw’s heightened alarm, and Paris’ military reinforcement—suggests that the alliance will likely deliberate on stronger coordinated measures in the coming days to deter further Russian incursions.





At the same time, leaders have struck a careful balance, warning of the unprecedented danger without yet declaring a state of war, signalling that the West still seeks to contain the situation before it spins into a direct NATO–Russia conflict.





Based On ANI Report







