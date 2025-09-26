



US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with a senior military figure referred to as a Field Marshal, is set to visit the White House in the coming days. Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump described both Sharif and the Field Marshal as “great leaders” and suggested that their arrival would mark an important diplomatic engagement for his administration.





The meeting will take place in a closed-door session following Sharif’s participation in the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.





This upcoming high-level interaction underscores the United States’ continuing engagement with Pakistan at both political and military levels. By highlighting the role of the Pakistani Prime Minister and the Field Marshal in joint talks, Trump has signaled that discussions may encompass not only political bilateral issues but also regional security and defense cooperation. Their reported presence in the Oval Office carries symbolic weight, as Trump’s choice of words painted both figures in highly favorable terms.





On September 23, Prime Minister Sharif had already come into contact with Trump during an informal exchange following the US President’s dialogue with leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries held on the sidelines of the UNGA. Sharif, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, participated in those discussions, which touched upon broader geopolitical issues.





The White House has yet to reveal the detailed agenda of Sharif’s upcoming formal meeting with Trump, but energy cooperation, counterterrorism, regional stability, and Afghanistan are expected to be recurring themes.





At the same briefing, Trump directed attention toward global security tensions by strongly criticizing Russia’s actions in Ukraine. He accused Moscow of dragging the war into its fourth year with little tangible success on the ground. Trump stated that Russia’s expanded offensive had failed to yield significant territorial gains, while simultaneously damaging its economy and international image. He emphasized that Putin’s military campaign was both destructive and counterproductive, saying “they’re bombing the hell out of everything, and they’re picking up very little territory, if any.”





The US President’s comments also reflected frustration over Russia’s global reputation, asserting that President Vladimir Putin had squandered credibility through prolonged warfare. He argued that if such a prolonged conflict had been under US command, it would have ended far more swiftly. Trump’s remarks reinforced his long-standing narrative that Russia’s strategic miscalculations have undermined its own position while creating instability for its neighbours and adversaries alike.





By juxtaposing strong criticism of Russia with praise for Pakistani leadership, Trump positioned his administration as both critical of adversaries and welcoming of allies. The contrast reflects Washington’s attempt to re-shape regional alignments, particularly in South Asia, as Pakistan seeks expanded engagement with the US amid shifting global power balances.





Based On ANI Report







