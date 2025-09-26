



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the G4 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York.





The G4 group, comprising India, Japan, Germany, and Brazil, strongly reiterated its commitment to reforming the United Nations, particularly focusing on expanding and reforming the UN Security Council. During the meeting, the ministers reviewed the ongoing Inter-Governmental Negotiation (IGN) process aimed at these reforms.





On social media platform X, Jaishankar shared that the dialogue with his G4 counterparts—Takeshi Iwaya of Japan, Johann Wadephul of Germany, and Mauro Vieira of Brazil—was productive, highlighting the collective determination to pursue UN reforms robustly. The emphasis was on ensuring that the Security Council’s expansion meets the evolving global needs and reflects greater equity and representation.





Besides the G4 meeting, Jaishankar engaged in several bilateral talks at the UNGA80 and the concurrent G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in South Africa. He exchanged greetings with Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Haji Hasan, strengthening diplomatic ties amid regional geopolitical dynamics.





The meeting also included engagement with the UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, where they discussed the progress and outcomes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit, emphasising Vision 2035 initiatives.





Jaishankar also had a warm exchange with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, reflecting India’s intent to deepen relations with African nations. Additionally, he caught up with Australian Foreign Minister Senator Wong, underscoring ongoing cooperation between India and Australia in various multilateral and bilateral domains.





Addressing the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Jaishankar underscored the G20’s critical role amid global political and economic volatility. He urged G20 nations to leverage dialogue and diplomacy to foster stability. Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of firmly combating terrorism alongside strengthening energy and economic security as vital pillars for a more stable and positive international order.





Jaishankar's engagements at UNGA80 highlighted India's proactive diplomacy and persistent advocacy for multilateral reforms and global stability, aligning with India's vision of a responsible and influential global governance role.





Based On ANI Report







