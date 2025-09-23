



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has signed a significant contract valued at USD 62.44 million with Hamburg-based company Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei GmbH & Co. KG for constructing four advanced hybrid multi-purpose vessels (MPVs).





This deal was formalised by GRSE's Director (Shipbuilding), Cdr Shantanu Bose (Retd), and Thomas Rehder, Managing Director of Carsten Rehder. The contract also includes an option for building two additional hybrid propulsion vessels, reflecting confidence in GRSE's capabilities and growth in international markets.





The vessels measure 120 meters in length, 17 meters in width, with a maximum draft of 6.75 meters. Each vessel possesses a large single cargo hold with a capacity of 7,500 tons, allowing them to carry bulk, general, and project cargoes.





The design also supports stowing containers on hatch covers and features capability for transporting multiple large windmill blades on deck to serve the renewable energy logistics sector. These vessels are equipped with battery-assisted hybrid propulsion systems which improve fuel efficiency and ensure compliance with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) decarbonisation targets.





This contract is an extension of the ongoing 7,500 DWT multi-purpose vessel project already in execution at GRSE's Kolkata yard for Carsten Rehder. The multi-purpose vessel (MPV) program began with an initial four-vessel contract in June 2024, followed by subsequent orders in September and December 2024, and March 2025, taking the total contracted vessels to eight. GRSE commenced steel cutting for the CORAL 7500 DWT MPV series on April 17, 2025, marking its first major international export order in the commercial vessel segment.





This development highlights GRSE's expanding footprint in commercial shipbuilding, especially in eco-friendly, hybrid propulsion vessels aligned with global environmental norms. The partnership with Carsten Rehder strengthens GRSE’s position in international markets and reflects India's growing capability in advanced, green shipbuilding technologies, supporting the "Make in India, Make for World" vision.





The $62.44 million contract with Carsten Rehder for four hybrid multi-purpose vessels, with provisions for two more, underscores GRSE's growing global reach and commitment to sustainable maritime solutions. The vessels’ advanced hybrid propulsion, large cargo capacity, and design flexibility position GRSE prominently in the international green shipping arena.





Agencies







