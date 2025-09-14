



HAL has delivered 38 TEJAS MK-1 fighters out of the 40 originally ordered under contracts inked in 2006 and 2010.





These deliveries span a period of over a decade, with production and delivery delays primarily due to issues with the supply of General Electric F404 engines, which were delivered about five years ago but in limited quantities that constrained aircraft production pace.





The first 40 TEJAS MK-1 fighters were produced in stages, including Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) and Final Operational Clearance (FOC) variants.





Deliveries of this batch were completed around August 2023, followed by delivery of trainer aircraft variants. HAL operates production lines in Bangalore and a newer facility in Nashik, with the latter expected to increase production starting 2025-2026.





The engine supply delay from GE Aerospace seriously affected the delivery schedule, causing a two-year lag and limiting HAL to rotating a small number of engines among test and delivery aircraft. Engine deliveries ramped up starting March 2025 and continue to be the critical factor for maintaining and accelerating production rates.





HAL expects to deliver 12 engines in the 2025 financial year and plans to increase TEJAS production to 16–30 aircraft annually depending on engine availability.





An additional batch of 83 TEJAS MK-1A fighters was ordered in 2021, with deliveries expected to start in late 2025 or early 2026 and continue until 2028.





The 1A variant includes at least 43 improvements over the MK-1, including new AESA radar and integration of indigenous weapons like the Astra missile. Deliveries have been delayed similarly due to engine supply and indigenous component development challenges but are currently underway with HAL readying multiple aircraft for handover.





Despite the logistical and supply delays, HAL has demonstrated steady progress in manufacturing through expanded production lines, private sector supply chain involvement for fuselage and wing assemblies, and incorporation of new inventory management practices to streamline deliveries. HAL’s strategy focuses on synchronized aircraft assembly with incoming engine deliveries to shorten delivery lead times.





HAL has delivered 38 of the 40 TEJAS MK-1 fighters ordered, with the core engine supply challenges from GE causing multi-year delays in full delivery.





With the Nashik production line operational and improved engine availability starting 2025, HAL is on track to increase delivery rates and meet upcoming demand for the advanced TEJAS MK-1A variant with substantial enhancements and new weapon integrations.





Concise Timeline of TEJAS MK‑1 Deliveries And Production Milestones:





Year/Date Event / Milestone Details March 31, 2006 Initial contract for 20 TEJAS MK-1 fighters placed 16 single-seat IOC II + 4 trainer variants; expected delivery by December 2011 December 23, 2010 Second contract for additional 20 MK-1 fighters 16 Final Operational Clearance (FOC) + 4 trainers; total 40 fighters planned by December 2016 2013-2024 Delivery of 36-38 out of 40 MK-1 fighters Deliveries completed over extended period with delays due to engine and supply issues January 2025 38 out of 40 MK-1 fighters delivered Last two trainer aircraft pending delivery March 2025 GE starts ramping up F404 engine deliveries Engine supply bottlenecks easing enabling increased aircraft production April 2025 Nashik production line becomes operational Additional production facility augmented Bengaluru line Mid-2025 Production expansion with private sector participation Fuselage and wing assemblies contract awarded; aim to shorten delivery lead times Late 2025 Delivery of first TEJAS MK-1A fighters expected MK-1A includes 43+ improvements over MK-1 with better electronics, AESA radar, and weapons 2025-2028 Planned delivery of 83 TEJAS MK-1A fighters Production capacity targeted at 16-30 aircraft annually depending on engine availability 2025-2029 (extended) Further deliveries and ramp-up Follow-on orders expected to expand fleet size to 180 aircraft





IDN (With Agency Report)







