



Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. has secured a ₹26 crore order from India Optel Limited for the supply of critical electronic control systems that will be integrated into Thermal Imaging Fire Control Systems (TIFCS) for use in battle tanks. This order highlights the company’s growing role in advanced defence electronics and its position within India’s indigenisation drive for armoured systems.





The electronic control systems form a key part of the TIFCS, which provide enhanced night-fighting and all-weather operational capabilities to main battle tanks. Fire control systems integrated with thermal imaging allow tank crews to detect, track, and engage targets with higher accuracy in low-visibility conditions, sharply improving combat effectiveness compared to legacy optical sights.





Paras Defence has established itself as a leading domestic supplier of electro-optics and defence electronics. Its expertise in ruggedized electronic systems suited for military environments positions it to meet India Optel’s requirements in supplying advanced subsystems for critical land warfare applications, particularly where precision and reliability are vital.





India Optel Ltd., one of the seven defence public sector undertakings under the Department of Defence Production, specialises in optronics and fire control systems for armoured vehicles and artillery. Through collaboration with private sector firms such as Paras Defence, India Optel is strengthening India’s indigenous production ecosystem for tank modernisation projects.





The ₹26 crore value of the order, though modest in absolute financial terms, represents a strategic contract for Paras Defence. Beyond revenue, it underscores the company’s increasing integration into long-term army modernisation programs such as thermal imaging retrofits for T-72, T-90, and even future MBT projects. Repeat or larger orders may follow as demand for TIFCS expands with modernisation cycles.





For the Indian Army, modernisation of its armoured fleet with advanced TIFCS enhances operational parity against adversaries fielding night-capable armour. Reliable electronic control systems are essential to ensure seamless integration of the TIFCS with tank guns, stabilisation, and targeting functions during rapid manoeuvre warfare scenarios.





This order aligns with the Ministry of Defence’s broader objective of enhancing self-reliance in defence technology. By involving firms like Paras Defence, India is reducing dependence on foreign OEMs for specialised electronic subsystems. It also opens pathways for future exports of indigenously developed electro-optic and fire control technologies.





On the capital markets front, Paras Defence’s order book gains further credibility with this award, continuing a trend of the company securing repeat high-technology orders in niche areas like space optics, drones, simulators, and now tank fire control electronics. This diversification strengthens revenue visibility and sustains investor confidence in its long-term growth trajectory.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







