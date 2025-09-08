RUDRA the weaponized variant of DHRUV Advance Light Helicopter





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Sunday highlighted the critical importance of rigorous maintenance in ensuring the continued airworthiness of the indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters (DHRUV), after a fresh technical snag forced fleet-wide checks by the Indian Army.





The issue emerged following a September 4 incident in which the tail drive shaft (TDS) of an Army DHRUV suffered damage during flight, compelling the Directorate General of Electronics & Mechanical Engineers (Aviation) to immediately order a one-time safety inspection across all DHRUV units of the Army, Air Force, and Navy.





The TDS, which transfers engine power to the tail rotor to maintain directional stability, is a vital transmission component, and its breakdown directly affects flight control.





In a statement, HAL said expert teams have been deputed to work with the Army on determining the root cause, while stressing that “maintenance aspects are critical” and all directives must be followed “scrupulously.”









The fleet inspection comes barely months after Army and Air Force DHRUVs were cleared for operational flying in May, following a prolonged grounding triggered by the fatal Coast Guard DHRUV crash at Porbandar on January 5, in which a swash-plate fracture was identified as the probable cause.





While around 300 helicopters of the Army and IAF resumed operations after comprehensive safety assessments by a defect investigation committee, nearly 30 DHRUVs of the Navy and Coast Guard have remained grounded for over eight months due to persistent concerns about their performance in maritime conditions.





HAL recently conducted extensive trials in a maritime setting to better understand component fatigue in coastal operations, where corrosion risks and saltwater exposure are elevated.





The DHRUV, a twin-engine workhorse platform, has logged over 450,000 flying hours in its two-decade-long service history across the three services, Coast Guard, and civil operators.





It has been engaged in high-altitude missions in the Himalayas, flood rescue efforts, and civilian evacuations under adverse conditions, which HAL described as a testament to its operational utility.





However, its safety record has drawn scrutiny, with at least 15 accidents recorded in the past five years and multiple fleet groundings since 2023.





In response, the helicopter underwent a design review and retrofitting of its control systems to address defect trends and enhance airworthiness.





Yet recurring issues such as the swash-plate failure and now the TDS defect have once again put the spotlight on structural robustness, fleet sustainment, and HAL’s long-term maintenance and support arrangements.





ALH Safety and Grounding Timeline (2023–2025)





Breakdown of ALH fleet groundings, safety checks, and defect-related actions over the past three years:





Date Incident / Action Services Affected Outcome / Response 2023 (multiple) Series of ALH accidents linked to defective control systems Army, IAF, Navy, Coast Guard Fleet grounded several times; design review initiated; upgraded control systems installed to improve airworthiness. Jan 5, 2025 Fatal Coast Guard ALH crash at Porbandar; swashplate fracture suspected Coast Guard (2 pilots, 1 aircrew dead) Immediate grounding of entire ALH fleet across services; investigation launched with HAL, CEMILAC, DGAQA. Jan–Apr 2025 Defect Investigation Committee (DIC) reviews swashplate design and fatigue issues All services Extensive technical checks and safety assessments initiated, focus on structural and component failures. May 1, 2025 Army & Air Force ALHs cleared after safety checks Army & Air Force (~300 helicopters) Declared airworthy; operations resumed following DIC recommendations and mandatory safety modifications. May–Aug 2025 Navy & Coast Guard ALHs remain grounded Navy & Coast Guard (~30 helicopters) HAL conducts extensive maritime environment tests to assess corrosion and component fatigue; aircraft not cleared yet. Sept 4, 2025 Tail Drive Shaft (TDS) defect incident in Army ALH IA-1134 during flight Army Aviation Fleet-wide One-Time Check (OTC) ordered by Directorate General of EME (Aviation) for Army, IAF, and Navy ALHs. Sept 6–7, 2025 Media reports highlight ongoing safety concerns All services HAL issues statement stressing strict adherence to maintenance protocols, deputes experts to work with Army on root cause.













Agencies