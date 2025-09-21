



Hydrogen is set to play a transformative role in India’s space missions, clean energy transition, and industrial ecosystem, as emphasised by ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan at a national hydrogen fuel workshop in Bangalore.





He underlined hydrogen’s importance both as a propulsion fuel for rockets and as a strategic component of India’s broader energy ambitions. ISRO’s mastery of cryogenic technology, once a denied capability, now represents a cornerstone of India’s space achievements, with the LVM-III rocket powered by a liquid hydrogen–oxygen upper stage marking a century of Indian launches.





Beyond propulsion, ISRO has demonstrated hydrogen’s versatility by testing a 100-watt oxygen-based fuel cell in orbit and scaling up to a 20-kilowatt system under development, opening avenues for future space habitats, long-duration missions, and power sustainability.





The successful development of cryogenic propulsion technology has been a breakthrough, with India fielding three operational systems. ISRO achieved global distinctions by completing engine development in just 25 months, stage testing in 34 days, and flying a mission with only three active engines — record-setting benchmarks in propulsion.





Hydrogen’s potential in terrestrial applications was also highlighted, with examples ranging from the ISRO-TATA Motors partnership that developed a hydrogen fuel cell bus in 2010–11 to the commercial rollout of five hydrogen-powered buses in June 2025.





Such applications align strongly with India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, which seeks to position the country as a global hub for production, consumption, and export of hydrogen technologies.





Industrial synergies are emerging, with BHEL and NTPC actively working on hydrogen fuel systems, turbines, and transport applications.





The emphasis on safety remains paramount, as hydrogen’s risks demand next-generation sensors capable of millisecond detection to mitigate accidents in large-scale facilities. Dr Narayanan stressed that hydrogen’s role extends beyond energy storage and mobility — it is central to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, addressing climate change imperatives, and powering India’s scientific breakthroughs in space.





The collaborative efforts between academia, industry, and research institutes need to address technological challenges, with workshops fostering innovation toward renewable hydrogen, which currently accounts for less than 1% of global production.





The discussions also echoed India’s strategic commitment to cleaner technologies, as hydrogen offers zero carbon emissions at its point of use and enables decarbonisation across critical sectors such as aerospace, automotive, power generation, and heavy industries.





Dr Narayanan’s speech served as both a progress report and a call-to-action for young scientists and students to actively contribute to this transition.





The event underscored that hydrogen is not a distant technology of the future but an active enabler of India’s ambitions in deep space exploration, green energy leadership, and technological independence, positioning the country to lead in one of the most decisive energy revolutions of the 21st century.





Based On ANI Report







