



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the Hyderabad Liberation Day event on September 17, 2025, reiterated that Operation Sindoor against Pakistan is currently "only on hold" and will resume in full force if another terrorist activity is orchestrated from across the border.





He emphasised that India believes strongly in dialogue and peace but chooses the path of hard power when negotiations fail to yield solutions, citing Operation Sindoor along with the 2016 surgical strike and 2019 Balakot air strike as proof of this policy.





These operations targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to destroy hideouts and retaliate against acts of terrorism.





Rajnath Singh also firmly rejected any third-party intervention or mediation in India’s internal matters and ceasefire arrangements related to Operation Sindoor, underlining India's sovereignty and decision-making autonomy.





He credited the valour and dedication of the Indian Armed Forces for executing these operations successfully, highlighting patriotism and unity as India’s greatest strength.





Additionally, Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the historical significance of Operation Polo in 1948, which merged Hyderabad with India and dissolved the Razakars' conspiracy, drawing a parallel to India’s current resolute stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.





Agencies







