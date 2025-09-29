



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is on the cusp of a significant technological advancement that will decisively shift the air power balance in South Asia. The integration of two cutting-edge beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles (BVRAAMs)—India’s indigenous Astra MK-3 'Gandiva' and the European Meteor missile—onto the TEJAS MK-1A and the upcoming TEJAS MK-2 fighter jets promises unprecedented aerial combat capabilities for India.





The Gandiva missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), represents a huge leap in India’s missile technology. Using a sophisticated solid fuel ducted ramjet (SFDR) propulsion system, it can achieve speeds up to Mach 4.5 and strike targets at ranges reportedly exceeding 300 kilometres under optimal conditions such as high altitudes. Gandiva’s advanced propulsion allows for throttleable thrust, enabling it to conserve energy or accelerate during the terminal phase to out manoeuvre evasive targets.





Parallel to Gandiva, the Meteor missile developed by MBDA enjoys a proven reputation as one of the world’s most lethal BVR missiles. Powered by a variable flow ducted ramjet engine, Meteor maintains high speeds throughout its engagement envelope, creating a vast no-escape zone that drastically reduces the evasion chances of adversaries. Its strike range exceeds 200 kilometres, and it boasts advanced features such as a two-way data link for mid-course targeting updates and an active radar seeker resistant to electronic countermeasures.





The integration of both Gandiva and Meteor on the Tejas platform, combined with the indigenous Uttam AESA radar system, significantly extends the fighter’s strike envelope. The Uttam radar uses Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, facilitating long-range detection of fighter-sized targets beyond 200 kilometres, even in electronically contested environments. This sensor fusion enables Tejas to detect, track, and engage multiple targets simultaneously, leveraging the extended range and precision of its missile systems.





Operationally, this new capability will allow IAF pilots operating Tejas fighters to engage hostile aircraft far beyond the reach of adversaries’ current missile systems. With engagement ranges stretching up to 300 kilometres, enemy jets like those of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) might be forced to patrol much closer to their own territory to avoid confrontation, significantly limiting their strategic depth and operational flexibility. It may also expose critical PAF installations to increased vulnerability.





Moreover, having a common long-range missile ecosystem across multiple IAF platforms—Rafale, TEJAS MK-1A, and TEJAS MK-2—would streamline logistics, tactical planning, and joint operations. It sends a strong deterrent message to regional rivals, especially China and Pakistan, highlighting India’s commitment to maintaining qualitative air superiority amidst evolving regional militarization.





From a defence-industrial perspective, the Meteor integration marks a mature synergy between India’s indigenous manufacturing capabilities and advanced global weaponry, boosting the export appeal of the Tejas fighter as a cost-effective but highly capable multi-role fighter jet. The Gandiva missile further epitomizes India’s strive for self-reliance in defence technology under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, showcasing indigenous technological excellence.





Finally, the TEJAS MK-2, larger and more powerful than its predecessor, is set to replace ageing Mirage-2000, MiG-29, and Jaguar aircraft fleets by 2030. Equipped with a General Electric F414 engine and greater payload capacities, it is ideally suited to maximize the strategic advantage offered by these long-range missiles, solidifying its role as a premier air superiority fighter in the region.





With the operational deployment of the Gandiva and Meteor beyond-visual-range missiles on the Tejas platform, the Indian Air Force is poised to establish unmatched dominance in South Asian aerial warfare, compelling a strategic rethink by neighbouring adversaries and bolstering India’s aerial defence and power projection capabilities for decades to come.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







