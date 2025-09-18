



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a telephone conversation with Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Thursday, assured full Indian support and cooperation aligned with Nepal’s national priorities. The discussion came on the heels of Karki’s historic appointment as the country’s first woman Prime Minister.





According to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Karki extended greetings and best wishes to Modi on his 75th birthday. She highlighted her government’s primary focus on holding elections by March 2026, driven by the aspirations of Nepal’s youth and the accountability demanded by the Gen Z-led revolution. Modi, in turn, congratulated Karki on her appointment and conveyed India’s solidarity during this transitional phase.





During the exchange, Modi also expressed condolences over the deaths of 74 young protesters killed during demonstrations earlier in September. He emphasized India’s commitment to stand with Nepal as it navigates this sensitive political moment, reaffirming the deep, historical ties between the two nations.





Prime Minister Karki, formerly Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice, assumed office last week following massive Gen Z-driven protests that forced KP Sharma Oli to resign. Her nomination was publicly endorsed by demonstrators demanding integrity, independence, and an end to entrenched corruption and elite politics.





The Gen Z movement, which erupted after the Oli government imposed a controversial social media ban, sparked nationwide protests against corruption and unaccountability. The violent crackdown by security forces led to dozens of deaths, intensifying calls for regime change and ushering in Karki’s rise as an interim, consensus figure.





Karki is set to lead Nepal until the first week of March 2026, when fresh elections will determine the country’s new executive head. Until then, her government’s credibility is likely to rest on balancing youth aspirations with political stability, while strengthening Nepal’s international partnerships — especially with India.





