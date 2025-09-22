



India and Brazil are actively charting a 10-year strategic partnership, anchored by a framework of five key pillars identified during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Brazil in July 2025.





Ambassador Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega has confirmed that two of these pillars—food security and science, technology, and innovation—are already being operationalized through the Maitri 2.0 India-Brazil Cross Border Agri-Tech incubators’ program, launched less than two months after the high-level visit.





The five pillars outlined during the Modi-Lula summit serve as the “chartering course” for bilateral engagement over the next decade. While the full list remains under wraps, immediate implementation is visible in the forums of agricultural cooperation for food security and in the convergence of scientific research and technological innovation, directly supporting the Maitri 2.0 initiative. This layered partnership aims to address shared developmental and global challenges.





Maitri 2.0 underscores joint research engagements between Indian and Brazilian scientists to foster agricultural resilience against climate change and extreme weather events, ensuring sustainable productivity growth.





The focus rests on developing next-generation Agri-solutions and adaptable best practices for two of the world’s largest agricultural producers, leveraging each nation’s comparative strengths and collective innovation capacity.





Both countries rank among the top global agricultural producers, providing food and raw materials at scale to the world. Shared expertise in farming technology, crop management, and climate adaptation positions them as key contributors to global food security. Thus, deepening bilateral agricultural research not only serves domestic priorities but also offers potential solutions for broader challenges in the Global South.





Prime Minister Modi and President Lula have reiterated that India-Brazil cooperation extends far beyond bilateral gains, serving as a vital pillar of stability and balance for the Global South and the world at large.





Their partnership is rooted in democratic values and reflects a moral commitment to represent developing nation interests in global fora, amplifying the collective voice on platforms addressing trade, development, climate, and technology governance.





Over the coming years, the India-Brazil partnership is expected to expand multi-sectoral across the five strategic pillars, with early emphasis on agricultural innovation and science-technology exchange, setting a robust precedent for other focus areas.





The ongoing implementation of Maitri 2.0 signals both urgency and intent, likely forming the template for future collaborative projects. India-Brazil’s growing collaboration will have direct implications for both the domestic economies and global governance, especially in addressing critical issues faced by developing nations.





Based On ANI Report







