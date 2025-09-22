



India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his landmark two-day official visit to Morocco—the first by an Indian Defence Minister—emphasised India’s elevated position on the global stage, addressing the Indian diaspora in Rabat on September 22, 2025. Singh stated that the voice of India is now regarded with significant attention at international forums, a stark departure from previous years when it was often sidelined.





He credited India’s rapid economic growth amidst global geopolitical challenges, underlining its status as one of the fastest-growing large economies.





Singh highlighted the unprecedented boom in India’s innovation ecosystem, noting an explosive rise from 500 start-ups in 2014 to over 160,000 in 2025—a thirty-fold increase within a decade.





He also celebrated the surge in Indian unicorns, with 118 being counted as of 2025, compared to just 18 in 2014—underscoring India’s emergent reputation as a global start-up and innovation hub.





In his address, the Minister spotlighted the government’s legislative advancements to empower women, referencing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam—an act guaranteeing 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and Vidhan Sabha, along with expanded parliamentary seats. Singh encouraged Indian expatriates to consider participating in nation-building by utilising these new opportunities upon return.





Rajnath Singh’s visit included scheduled talks with Morocco’s Defence Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi, expected to cement bilateral ties and strategic cooperation, culminating in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Collaboration. Singh was given a ceremonial welcome at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, where he was received by high-ranking Moroccan military officials and Indian diplomats, with significant participation from the local Indian community.





Based On ANI Report







