



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has emphasised India’s potential role in helping resolve ongoing global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.





Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, Meloni highlighted India’s growing diplomatic influence and stressed that New Delhi could act as a key player in facilitating peaceful solutions to today’s wars.





Her remarks come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Meloni have been strengthening coordination on a wide range of issues. Earlier this month, the two leaders had a phone conversation where they exchanged views on global and regional challenges. During the discussion, both leaders underscored the need for an early and peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, with Modi reiterating India’s commitment to supporting all efforts toward peace and stability.





The Modi-Meloni dialogue also touched upon the progress of the bilateral Strategic Partnership between India and Italy. Both sides positively assessed developments across crucial areas such as defence cooperation, investment, security, space exploration, scientific research, education, and counter-terrorism.





They reaffirmed their shared commitment to advance their partnership under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–29, which serves as a roadmap for deeper collaboration.





Prime Minister Meloni also reiterated Italy’s strong support for the swift conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Negotiations on this agreement have been ongoing for years, with both sides working to finalise a balanced pact that could significantly boost trade and investment while offering benefits to industries and consumers across India and the European Union.





In addition, the leaders discussed connectivity projects, particularly the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC) initiative, which aims to strengthen infrastructural and trade linkages across regions. Meloni and Modi agreed to work together on promoting this channel of connectivity, underlining their shared vision of an interconnected economic landscape.





PM Meloni also extended her greetings to PM Modi on his 75th birthday, lauding his leadership, strength, and determination. She described Modi as an inspiration for millions and expressed optimism about further strengthening the growing partnership between India and Italy. Her warm wishes reflected the personal rapport the two leaders have developed in recent years.





Looking ahead, Italy has also expressed strong support for India’s efforts in hosting the AI Impact Summit in 2026, a platform that will bring together global leaders and innovators to shape regulations and strategies around artificial intelligence.





This event is expected to spotlight India as a leading voice in the responsible use of emerging technologies.





The recent exchanges between Modi and Meloni highlight the deepening nature of India-Italy relations within the broader India-EU framework. With both sides aligning on critical issues including peace efforts, economic connectivity, and technological cooperation, Italy views India not only as a strategic partner but also as an indispensable global actor capable of contributing meaningfully to conflict resolution and international stability.





Based On ANI Report







