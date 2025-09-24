



Hyderabad based Zen Technologies has marked a significant milestone in India’s defence training sector with the launch of the country’s first AI-enabled Fast Attack Craft (FAC) Simulator. Developed through its subsidiary Applied Research International (ARI) Simulation, the system is designed to provide naval crews with realistic, mission-ready training in ship handling, combat tactics, navigation, and weapon engagements.





This state-of-the-art simulator is aimed at enhancing the Indian Navy’s ability to counter evolving maritime threats while reducing the risk and cost associated with live exercises.





The FAC Simulator creates a fully integrated, high-fidelity training environment that replicates real-world maritime conditions. It combines immersive 360° visualisation technology with six degrees-of-freedom (6-DOF) motion platforms, giving trainees the sensation of actual ship movements in various sea states and combat situations.





The platform is further complemented by advanced electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) targeting systems, enabling realistic simulation of surveillance and targeting exercises.





One of the most disruptive features of the simulator is its AI-enabled Instructor Operator Station (IOS). Unlike traditional static training systems, this AI-driven module allows adaptive training tailored to individual crew proficiency levels.





The AI continuously analyses trainee performance, highlights weaknesses, and generates customized improvement modules. This smart training capability ensures that naval crews are not only trained but continuously honed to meet specific operational requirements.





The system integrates simulated propulsion, steering controls, and feedback-enabled interfaces to replicate authentic shipboard handling. It also supports training for weapon handling and engagement through replication of medium machine guns and remote weapon stations, complete with recoil effects and fully integrated fire-control systems. Such realism ensures that operators develop both technical proficiency and combat intuition in a controlled environment.





The simulator supports comprehensive tactical training scenarios ranging from close-quarter defence operations to responses against asymmetric maritime threats. This includes scenarios relevant to coastal defence, counter-piracy missions, and fast interdiction roles, all of which are increasingly crucial given India’s expanding maritime responsibilities in the Indian Ocean Region.





Ashok Atluri, Chairman and Managing Director of Zen Technologies, emphasized the strategic importance of the system, highlighting India’s long coastline of over 7,500 kilometres and its vast Exclusive Economic Zone. According to Atluri, the FAC Simulator will play a vital role in enhancing naval readiness, particularly in addressing asymmetric threats and securing critical sea trade routes.





By combining realism, safety, and cost-efficiency, the FAC Simulator provides the dual benefits of preparing naval crews for high-stakes missions while avoiding the inherent risks of live training with ships and weapons. This capability not only reduces wear and tear on operational assets but also ensures more frequent and intensive crew training cycles.





With the launch, Zen Technologies has reaffirmed its role as a key indigenous developer of next-generation defence technologies. The FAC Simulator represents not just a training solution but an important step in strengthening India’s naval preparedness and self-reliance in defence.





It signifies how AI, simulation fidelity, and indigenously developed systems can combine to deliver critical advancements in defence readiness for modern maritime challenges.





Agencies







