



The United Nations has reaffirmed its focus on institutional reform, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing strong support for revamping the Security Council to align with contemporary global realities.





UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, speaking during the UN General Assembly in New York, emphasised that reforms are central to making the body more effective, representative, and adaptive to the world of 2025 rather than being tethered to the structures established in 1945.





While reiterating that the final decision on granting permanent membership rests with member states, Dujarric highlighted India’s crucial role in the multilateral system, praising its consistent commitment to multilateralism, active contributions across UN platforms, and strong working relationship with the Secretary-General.





He underscored India’s stature as an important voice within the UN and acknowledged the large presence of Indian professionals in the organisation.





This acknowledgement comes amid India’s long-standing diplomatic effort to secure permanent membership in an expanded Security Council, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterating in Parliament that New Delhi accords the “highest priority” to this goal.





India maintains that its size, global economic weight, peacekeeping contributions, democratic credentials, and leadership in South-South cooperation fully justify its inclusion as a permanent member.





Beyond the question of Council reform, Dujarric also addressed growing concerns on the UN’s economic agenda, warning against the disruptions caused by escalating tariff measures and protectionist trade barriers among major economies, which he cautioned harm nations like India and have far-reaching repercussions on global development and stability.





This year’s UNGA sessions are particularly significant, coinciding with commemorations of the organisation’s 80th anniversary, the Climate Ambition Summit convened by the Secretary-General to galvanise action on the sustainability agenda, and the 30-year review of the landmark Beijing Declaration on women’s rights.





The confluence of these events, combined with the reform debate, reflects both the urgency and complexity of reshaping the UN system at a time of heightened geopolitical competition, climate imperatives, and economic turbulence.





India’s recognition as a central pillar of multilateralism and an emerging global leader highlights its growing weight in shaping the discourse on the UN’s future structure, functions, and global outreach.





Based On ANI Report







