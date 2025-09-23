



The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has convened in New York amid an exceptionally tense international environment, with conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine shaping much of the discourse and bilateral diplomacy on the sidelines.





The General Assembly was officially opened on 9 September, but its high-level debate began today, following the longstanding UN tradition of Brazil delivering the opening statement, with the host country, the United States, speaking immediately after.





Following these opening speeches, heads of state, government representatives, and foreign ministers will address the assembly according to a carefully designed system that balances geographical representation and political considerations.





This year’s deliberations are marked by both symbolic and substantive significance. The theme, “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights,” emphasises unity, renewal, and purpose at a time when divisions are deepening across multiple conflict zones. Germany’s Annalena Baerbock, the current UNGA President and former foreign minister, has presented this session as a test of whether the United Nations can both defend its legacy of multilateralism since 1945 and adapt to new challenges posed by geopolitical competition, nationalism, and global crises.





The general debate is expected to be dominated by two pressing issues: Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza and Russia’s continuing war in Ukraine. On Monday, France and Saudi Arabia spearheaded a high-profile meeting advocating recognition of Palestinian statehood, despite opposition from the United States and Israel.





The US remains the only permanent member of the Security Council not to recognise Palestine as a state, underscoring fundamental divisions within international diplomacy on this long-standing conflict. In a significant development, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, prevented from attending in person due to a US visa denial, will address the chamber through a video link. His address may coincide with or stand in contrast to the appearance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, positioning Gaza and Palestinian statehood recognition as major points of contention in this assembly.





Ukraine is also firmly in the spotlight as President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in New York on Monday with plans to participate in the debate as well as engage in bilateral meetings to bolster international solidarity and material support for Kyiv. His presence coincides with ongoing international anxieties over battlefield dynamics and perceptions of conflict fatigue among certain Western allies.





Russian President Vladimir Putin will once again not be attending the yearly event, sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his place to present Moscow’s defence of its positions on Ukraine and broader geopolitical disputes.





Similarly, while China maintains strong participation, it will be represented not by President Xi Jinping but by Premier Li Qiang, suggesting that Beijing aims for a balanced yet non-headline-grabbing presence this year.





Key global players are calibrating their level of engagement differently this year. US President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a keynote address before the assembly, with First Lady Melania Trump accompanying him in New York for official engagements. His itinerary also includes bilateral meetings with world leaders and participation in multilateral initiatives, culminating in remarks at the UN Leaders’ Reception.





India, meanwhile, has chosen to send External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in place of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting a strategic balance between domestic priorities and international representation. Jaishankar has already engaged in significant diplomatic meetings, including talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on strengthening cooperation in defence, trade, energy, and critical minerals, and informal discussions with European Union foreign ministers on Ukraine, Gaza, trade, and multilateral frameworks. In addition, he met with US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor, further stressing the importance New Delhi places on deepening Indo-US ties at both strategic and political levels.





Other noteworthy developments at this year’s assembly include the first attendance of a Syrian head of state since 1967, with President Ahmed al-Sharaa addressing the gathering in a move likely to spark intense diplomatic scrutiny, given Syria’s war legacy and regional implications.





Iran is also set to feature prominently, with President Masoud Pezeshkian attending against the backdrop of Iran’s suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency following renewed UN Security Council sanctions. Meanwhile, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will also be addressing the assembly, likely highlighting Israeli escalation against Doha following recent attacks on his capital, carrying implications for Middle East diplomacy and Gulf security.





The convergence of leaders, foreign ministers, and high-level envoys at the 80th UNGA underscores the body’s enduring role as a central platform for global diplomacy, even amid declining consensus on many of the world’s most urgent issues.





While the overarching message is one of unity, encapsulated in the slogan “Better Together,” the sharp divides between member states over war, recognition, nuclear responsibility, and humanitarian crises reveal the harder truth—that the session will be a microcosm of global contestation as much as it is a stage for calls to cooperation.





This gathering will ultimately test whether the United Nations can act as a cohesive bridge in a fractured world or whether geopolitical divisions will once again eclipse consensus-building efforts that the institution was created to promote in the wake of World War II.





