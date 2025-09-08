



Eden Bar Tal, the Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has reaffirmed Israel’s strong confidence in the trajectory of India-Israel relations, while simultaneously acknowledging India’s rise as a future global superpower.





Speaking in Tel Aviv, he praised India as an “excellent example” of a country whose human capital has significantly contributed to national development and global stature. He stressed that unlike nations dependent on natural resources, both India and Israel value human resources as their chief strength, with skilled populations capable of driving progress across multiple sectors.





In his remarks, Bar Tal pointed out that when a population is empowered and given opportunities to flourish, it builds resilient national structures, and India has demonstrated this principle on a grand scale.





Reiterating Israel’s commitment, he said that his country would intensify efforts to strengthen ties not only with the Indian government but also with its people and businesses, underlining that the cooperation extends beyond economics into shared values and philosophies.





According to him, this convergence can also serve as a source of global stability against forces of destabilisation that profit from conflict and disorder.





His statement follows earlier remarks by Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, who highlighted close collaboration in the area of water management—a sector where Israel has globally recognised expertise.





Ambassador Azar explained that Israel, through a careful mix of irrigation technologies, purification, desalination, and network management, has been able not only to meet its domestic needs but also to assist its neighbours, and these technologies are being actively shared with India.





This technological partnership is emblematic of the India-Israel relationship, combining Israel’s advances in niche, high-tech solutions with India’s vast scale of application.





Eden Bar Tal also underscored the strategic dimension of the bilateral partnership, noting that both nations share a common perspective on emerging opportunities and threats in the global environment.





He specifically pointed to the challenges posed by radical forces that resort to violence, suggesting that India and Israel understand this threat similarly and are positioned to counter it through collective resilience and strategic cooperation.





Praising the “very close” partnership both countries enjoy and the historical respect underpinning the ties, he said India and Israel can together showcase how two societies—though rooted in different traditions—possess deep commonalities and can work jointly toward a stable, secure, and prosperous future.





His remarks reinforce a broader recognition that the India-Israel relationship today extends well beyond bilateral transactions, embodying collaboration in technology, security, diplomacy, and people-to-people engagement, aligned around a shared vision of progress and regional stability.





Based On ANI Report







